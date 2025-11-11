Photos: THE BURNING CAULDRON OF FIERY FIRE Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vineyard Theatre and The Civilians just celebrated opening night of the world premiere of THE BURNING CAULDRON OF FIERY FIRE. Written by Anne Washburn and directed by Steve Cosson, the co-production now runs through December 7, 2025.

Set in foggy Northern California, the play follows an intentional community striving to live off the land. When a member dies unexpectedly, ideals are tested and faith in self-reliance is shaken. The work is described as a tender, funny, probing story about a death, a pageant, a rescue, a resurrection, pigs, and the act of saying grace—suggesting that the kids may not be all right. The production reunites Washburn and Cosson after collaborations on Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play and A Devil at Noon (Humana Festival).

The cast features Jeff Biehl as Simon, Bartley Booz as Paul, Cricket Brown as Gracie, Donnetta Lavinia Grays as Diana, Bruce McKenzie as Thomas, Bobby Moreno as Milo, Tom Pecinka as Will, and Marianne Rendón as Mari; Maya Sharpe serves as Understudy for Diana.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski