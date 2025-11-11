Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performances begin tonight, Tuesday, November 11th for the new Broadway company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at New York's Lyric Theatre. Original Harry Potter film star Tom Felton is making his Broadway debut, returning to the role of Draco Malfoy for a limited engagement through May 10, 2025.

Trish Lindstrom, who received critical acclaim for originating the role of Ginny Potter in both the Canadian and North American tour productions, now joins the company to make her Broadway debut in the same role opposite her fellow tour cast alums John Skelley as Harry Potter, Emmet Smith* as Albus Potter and Aidan Close* as Scorpius Malfoy.

Rachel Christopher and Daniel Fredrick play Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively, with Janae Hammond as Rose Granger-Weasley. Kristen Martin plays Delphi Diggory.

Logan Becker is also a new addition to the company which includes Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Darby Breedlove, Megan Byrne, James Cribbins, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Dani Goldberg*, Alexis Gordon*, Caleb Hafen*, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Jay Mack, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Bradley Patchett, Alexandra Peter, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Kiaya Scott, Maren Searle*, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens. Khadija Tariyan, Baylen Thomas, Julius Williams and Riley Thad Young.

More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo and across North America on tour. A new international production will launch in the Netherlands, performed in Dutch, in 2026.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $430 million total sales and over 3.5 million tickets sold. It's also now the 3rd longest running play in Broadway history.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.