Video: Trisha Paytas Is Thrilling Broadway Audiences (Again)

Say it three times and she will appear. Trisha, Trisha, Trisha is back on Broadway! Viral internet personality Trisha Paytas is now starring as “Maxine Dean” in Beetlejuice: The Musical through Sunday, November 23 at The Palace Theatre.

In 2025, Trisha made her Broadway debut with Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream, a one-night benefit concert at the St. James Theatre that featured stars like Sutton Foster, Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler. Now she's back onstage at one of Broadway's most iconic venues.

"To me it was like an 'I made it' moment," she told BroadwayWorld's Michael Major. "[Being on Broadway] was everything I've ever dreamed of, wanted, hoped for. It was an accumulation of everything. It was one of those moments where I'm like, okay, I'm here! Life is complete!'"

Watch in this video as she chats more about the thrill of joining the company of Beetlejuice.