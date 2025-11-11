THE LION KING's Vincent Jamal Hooper Launches GoFundMe Following Apartment Fire

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vincent Jamal Hooper, who is currently starring as Simba in The Lion King on Broadway, has launched a GoFundMe campaign following a fire which took place in his Washington Heights apartment building. So far, $17,162 has been raised, exceeding his initial goal of $10,000.

Hooper shared:

Hi,

If you don’t know me personally, my name is Vincent Jamal Hooper; current Simba in The Lion King on Broadway. As of last night, I lost my beloved apartment to a five-alarm fire in my building in Washington Heights.

I discovered the tragic situation as I approached my building after finishing work on Saturday night. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

There is so much to sort out at the moment and I haven’t yet had the chance to properly assess the scale of the damage but, from what I was able to see, it’s safe to say I won’t be able to live in that apartment for the foreseeable future.

I’m fortunate that this devastating event finds me employed but, despite that & due to the assumed degree of loss, I am asking for any assistance you can manage. In all honesty, I’m not even sure exactly how much financial support is ultimately required to address what’s happened (the fundraising total listed is just a blind guess).

This is an unprecedented moment for me and setback that requires me to effectively start over; I’m seeking help in that process and this fundraiser is just one of many resources I’m attempting to utilize in that effort.

I appreciate any and all support; whether that be helping spread the word or supplying a donation.

The Washington Heights apartment building experienced a 5-alarm fire, which led to 9 people being injured, 3 of whom were firefighters. At least 6 families who were on floors 4-6 have been displaced.

Further information on how to donate is HERE. Another separate GoFundMe 'Support Washington Heights Fire Victims' has been launched HERE.