WICKED: FOR GOOD Fans Can Request a Free Stay at Airbnb’s Elphaba Retreat

Select Wicked fans will have a unique opportunity to visit the land of Oz with a new experience and stay hosted by Airbnb. In celebration of Wicked: For Good, Airbnb is partnering with the new film on Elphaba’s Retreat, a woodsy destination based on her forest hideaway in the movie.

The experience is inspired by Cynthia Erivo's journey as the character of Elphaba, with the retreat capturing the essence of her connection to the role and the elements of Elphaba’s world that she helped bring to life. With both an experience and stay, guests will have two opportunities to explore the setting, with a few select fans getting the chance to spend a night. “Elphaba taught me that our differences are what makes us powerful,” said Erivo. “Her story transformed me, and I can’t wait to share that journey with you.”

Elphaba’s Retreat is described as "an enchanting space where guests can fully immerse themselves and experience the beloved character with none other than Cynthia Erivo herself. Inspired by the actor’s empowering journey as Elphaba, the experience blends storytelling, rituals, and hands-on creative activities, all set against an enchanting forest—and features Elphaba’s hat, broom, and sacred Grimmerie. Guests will leave with lasting memories, a glimpse into Cynthia’s profound bond with Elphaba, and a personal connection to the magic of her world." The overnight stay extends the revelry into the night, inviting guests to fully inhabit Elphaba’s world, from immersive rituals to creative keepsakes and thoughtful forest-inspired bites.

Guests can request to book the free experience for their chance to Unlock Elphaba’s Wicked Retreat with Cynthia Erivo by visiting here. The experience is now available to request to book for $0 per person, with submissions closing on November 13 at 7am PT. Up to 20 eligible guests will be selected to join Cynthia Erivo for the experience taking place on December 3, in Thousand Oaks, CA.

For those who missed their chance to join the full experience, there will be an opportunity to stay overnight in Elphaba’s Retreat. For one night only, the Retreat will open its doors for an exclusive overnight stay, inviting up to two guests to sleep beneath the stars on December 6. Fans can request to book the overnight stay at here beginning November 11 at 7am PT through November 20 at 7am PT. Guests and accompanying travelers must be 18+.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb