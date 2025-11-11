Video: Tony Hale Stars in Exclusive Clip From New Episode of ELSBETH Season 3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The only thing Elsbeth likes more than solving crimes and musical theater is... chocolate. In a new exclusive clip from Episode 6 of the ongoing third season, Elsbeth, Officer Nikki Reynolds, and Lieutenant Steve Connor visit the fancy home of billionaire Craig Hollis, played by guest star Tony Hale. Upon arrival, Elsbeth doesn't hide her appreciation for Hollis's box of important Swiss chocolate.

The episode sees Elsbeth attempt to unravel the highly equipped fortresses that blur the lines between security and paranoia when a crisis manager vanishes inside a billionaire’s panic room. Meanwhile, Elsbeth meets the late Judge Crawford’s widow, Winnie (Henny Russell). "Bunker Down" will air Thursday, Nov. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The episode is written by Erica Shelton Kodish and directoed by Nick Gomez

Check out our interview with Costume Designer Daniel Lawson, who breaks down Elsbeth's My Fair Lady looks in the recent Halloween episode.

The series features an impressive roster of Broadway talent, with stars like Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, André De Shields, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Vanessa Williams, and more. Check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.

Elsbeth stars Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney utilizing her unique point of view by working with the NYPD to catch New York’s most well-heeled murderers.

Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff and Gail Barringer serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.