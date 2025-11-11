Video: Peter Dinklage and Sandra Oh Star in New Clip From PBS' TWELFTH NIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Friday, November 14, PBS will air the recent Shakespeare in the Park production of Twelfth Night, which ran at the newly reopened Delacorte Theatre this summer. Check out a clip from the production here, which features Malvolio (Peter Dinklage) as he attempts to woo Olivia (Sandra Oh) with a winning smile. The recording of the production will air Friday, Nov. 14, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS Great Performances.

The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night began previews on August 7 and officially opened on Thursday, August 21, running through Sunday, September 14. It was directed by The Public’s Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director and Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali.

The audience favorite follows the romantic misadventures of shipwrecked twins and stars Dario Alvarez (Ensemble), b (Antonio), John Ellison Conlee (Sir Toby Belch), Khris Davis (Orsino), Peter Dinklage (Malvolio), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Andrew Aguecheek), Jaina Rose Jallow (Ensemble), Ariyan Kassam (Curio/Ensemble), Valentino Musumeci (Ensemble), Junior Nyong'o (Sebastian), Lupita Nyong'o (Viola), Chinna Palmer (Ensemble), Sandra Oh (Olivia), Precious Omigie (Ensemble), Nathan M. Ramsey (Ensemble), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Maria), Jasmine Sharma (Ensemble), Moses Sumney (Feste), Kapil Talwakar (Ensemble), Joe Tapper (Sea Captain/Priest), Julian Tushabe (Ensemble), Adrian Villegas (Ensemble), Ada Westfall (Ensemble), and Mia Wurgaft (Ensemble). Check out rehearsal photos here.