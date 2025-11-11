MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Will Launch 'Club 2064' Digital Lottery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maybe Happy Ending has launched a special digital lottery ticket initiative titled “Club 2064,” (named after the year the show takes place) available for performances starting tomorrow in honor of the production’s one-year anniversary on Broadway. Starting with the 2:00pm matinee performance on Wednesday November 12th, fans will now be able to enter the digital lottery for a chance to win and purchase a pair of tickets for just $20.64 each.

How to Enter the Lottery

Fans will be able to enter the special digital lottery to purchase tickets to the November 12th 2pm performance beginning today, Tuesday, November 11th. Fans can enter the lottery at rush.telecharge.com. Each drawing will offer a limited number of tickets. The first drawing will be today, November 11th at 10am and 3pm; with the potential for additional drawings for every performance following, based on availability. Ticket locations will be in prime seats in the mezzanine or orchestra and are all based on availability. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and tickets will be available for pick up at the box office only. Full details will be listed on rush.telecharge.com.

About Maybe Happy Ending

Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Justin Scribner and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th St.) to immense critical and audience acclaim, with the show being selected as the “Best Theatre of 2024” by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out NY and Entertainment Weekly and many others.

In addition to continuing on Broadway, Maybe Happy Ending will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the Fall of 2026. Launching in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, the tour has stops planned in 30+ cities including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many other cities. Additional engagements, casting and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol) and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.