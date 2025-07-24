Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2025: MOULIN ROUGE! and More Welcome New Stars

Video: Billy Porter Says He is Returning to a 'Better' Broadway in CABARET

by Josh Sharpe

Billy Porter is now playing the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and, ahead of opening night, the Tony-winner stopped by TODAY to share his thoughts on joining the production. Watch the interview!. (more...)

Video: Jean Smart Returns to CALL ME IZZY After Injury: 'People Told Me to Break a Leg'

by Michael Major

Jean Smart has returned to Call Me Izzy on Broadway following a brief leave of absence after a knee injury. After Johanna Day filled in during her absence, the Emmy winner thanks the audience for coming to the show in a new video.. (more...)