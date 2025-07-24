 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2025: MOULIN ROUGE! and More Welcome New Stars

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 24, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2025: MOULIN ROUGE! and More Welcome New Stars Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, theatre fans! Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your one-stop round-up for everything buzzing on Broadway and beyond. Yesterday saw Ayana Cymone spill some backstage secrets from Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and Broadway welcomed star power as Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs joined the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Magic hit New World Stages, with a first sneak peek at Jamie Allan’s Amaze. Over on Broadway, Gavin Lee took a villainous first bow in The Lion King, Billy Porter returned to a “better” Broadway in Cabaret, and Martin Short previewed a starry new season of Match Game featuring Selena Gomez and Tituss Burgess. Plus, check out fresh photos from Barrington Stage's dazzling Gala and the London transfer of 101 Dalmatians The Musical. In industry news, Dick Van Dyke and Tommy Tune will be honored at the upcoming Tap City Awards, and casting is underway for the NYC revival of Spelling Bee. Discover even more, from Broadway birthdays and daily word games to the latest on touring productions like The Great Gatsby, all right here. Grab your coffee and catch up on what’s happening on the Great White Way!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, July 24
Broadway in Bryant Park - Week 4
Ginger Twinsies opens Off-Broadway
Friday, July 25
A Chorus Line on Broadway 50th Anniversary

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2025: MOULIN ROUGE! and More Welcome New Stars Image
Ayana Cymone Shares Backstage Secrets From STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Ayana Cymone, who is currently appearing in Stranger Things: The First Shadow, took us backstage to share some of her pre-show rituals, favorite moments, memories, and more!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2025: MOULIN ROUGE! and More Welcome New Stars Image
Photos: Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs Join the Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway recently welcomed Wayne Brady, returning to Broadway as “Harold Zidler,' and Taye Diggs, also making a Broadway return as “The Duke of Monroth,' to the cast. Check out photos here!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2025: MOULIN ROUGE! and More Welcome New Stars Image
Video: Be Amazed with a Sneak Peek of AMAZE

Are you ready to be amazed? Jamie Allan brings his magic show, Amaze, to New World Stages this summer. Watch in this video as he gives us a special sneak peek!

BroadwayWorld Games Center

Exclusive
Exclusive: Martin Short Previews MATCH GAME Feat. Selena Gomez, Tituss Burgess, & More
by Josh Sharpe
In this exclusive featurette, Tony Award-winner Martin Short discusses the new season of Match Game, which features celebrity contestants such as Selena Gomez, Tituss Burgess, and more.. (more...)
 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2025: MOULIN ROUGE! and More Welcome New Stars Image Video: Watch Gavin Lee Join THE LION KING on Broadway as 'Scar'
by Michael Major
Gavin Lee has made it to Pride Rock! The Tony nominee has officially joined the cast of The Lion King on Broadway as 'Scar.' Watch a video of his first bow now!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2025: MOULIN ROUGE! and More Welcome New Stars Image Exclusive: Martin Short Previews MATCH GAME Feat. Selena Gomez, Tituss Burgess, & More
by Josh Sharpe
In this exclusive featurette, Tony Award-winner Martin Short discusses the new season of Match Game, which features celebrity contestants such as Selena Gomez, Tituss Burgess, and more.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2025: MOULIN ROUGE! and More Welcome New Stars Image Video: Billy Porter Says He is Returning to a 'Better' Broadway in CABARET
by Josh Sharpe
Billy Porter is now playing the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and, ahead of opening night, the Tony-winner stopped by TODAY to share his thoughts on joining the production. Watch the interview!. (more...)

Video: Jean Smart Returns to CALL ME IZZY After Injury: 'People Told Me to Break a Leg'
by Michael Major
Jean Smart has returned to Call Me Izzy on Broadway following a brief leave of absence after a knee injury. After Johanna Day filled in during her absence, the Emmy winner thanks the audience for coming to the show in a new video.. (more...)

Video: Kaleigh Cronin Makes 'Helen Sharp' Debut in DEATH BECOMES HER
by Michael Major
Kaleigh Cronin has made her debut as Helen Sharp in Death Becomes Her on Broadway! While Jennifer Simard is on vacation, Cronin took on the role for the first time in the hit Broadway musical. Watch the video!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2025: MOULIN ROUGE! and More Welcome New Stars Image Photos: Inside Barrington Stage's Gala A NIGHT ON THE RED CARPET
by Stephen Sorokoff
On Monday, July 21 Barrington Stage Company rolled out the Red Carpet for its dazzling annual Gala 2025, “A Night on the Red Carpet” at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, MA. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2025: MOULIN ROUGE! and More Welcome New Stars Image Photos: Rosamund Pike and More in INTER ALIA at the National Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The National Theatre has released a first look at the world premiere of Suzie Miller’s National Theatre debut Inter Alia, featuring Golden Globe Award-winner Rosamund Pike. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2025: MOULIN ROUGE! and More Welcome New Stars Image Photos: 101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at the Eventim Apollo
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released for the transfer of 101 Dalmatians The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Dick Van Dyke, Tommy Tune, and More Will Be Honored at the Tap City Awards at Lincoln Center
by Stephi Wild
The American Tap Dance Foundation will present the 2024 and 2025 Tap City Awards at the Bruno Walter Auditorium, located within the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Kevin McHale, Justin Cooley, and More Will Lead SPELLING BEE Revival
by Stephi Wild
The first New York revival of the landmark Tony Award-winning musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has found its initial cast members! Learn more here!. (more...)
Tim Burton Comments on BEETLEJUICE Musical: 'I Got P*ssed'
by Josh Sharpe
Tim Burton, renowned director of such films as Edward Scissorhands, Batman, and Beetlejuice, recently commented on the hit musical version of Beetlejuice, which premiered on Broadway in 2018.. (more...)
Photo: New Look at WICKED: FOR GOOD Feat. Glinda, Elphaba, & More in Emerald City
by Josh Sharpe
A new promotional poster has been released for Wicked: For Good, featuring Glinda, Elphaba, Fiyero, Madame Morrible, and The Wizard. Take a look at it here!. (more...)
Madeline Brewer to Star as 'Audrey' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Emmy Award-nominated actress Madeline Brewer, known for You, The Handmaid’s Tale, and more will join the Off-Broadway cast of Little Shop of Horrors as Audrey. Learn more!. (more...)
THE GREAT GATSBY Reveals Initial Dates and Cities For North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
The first dates have been announced for the North American tour of the Broadway musical THE GREAT GATSBY. The production kicks off with its first public performances in Baltimore, MD.. (more...)
Broadway Actor Michael James Leslie Has Passed Away
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Broadway actor Michael James Leslie. Learn more about Michael James Leslie's life and career on BroadwayWorld.. (more...)
Times Square Casino Plans to Host Monthly Job Fairs for Theatre Professionals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Caesars Palace Times Square revealed an expanded partnership with Actors’ Equity Association and American Federation of Musicians Local 802 to host monthly, exclusive job fairs for those union’s members. Learn more!. (more...)
Kate Shindle, Liisi LaFontaine & More Will Star in HUZZAH! at the Old Globe
by Stephi Wild
The Old Globe has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Huzzah!, with book, music, and lyrics by Olivier Award winners and Tony Award nominees Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe.. (more...)

MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS Musical Continues Development With Drew & Dane Productions
by Stephi Wild
Drew & Dane Productions will be leading the development of Mr. Holland's Opus, a musical adaptation of the 1995 Oscar-nominated film, with book and lyrics by BD Wong and music by Wayne Barker.. (more...)

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Sets Season 5 Premiere for September
by Josh Sharpe
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are back for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, premiering September 9 on Hulu. Season 4 recently received a total of seven Emmy nominations, including Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actor for Short. . (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

“I got life, mother
I got laughs, sister
I got freedom, brother
I got good times, man.”

- Hair

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos