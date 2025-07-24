Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2025: MOULIN ROUGE! and More Welcome New Stars

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, theatre fans! Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your one-stop round-up for everything buzzing on Broadway and beyond. Yesterday saw Ayana Cymone spill some backstage secrets from Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and Broadway welcomed star power as Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs joined the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Magic hit New World Stages, with a first sneak peek at Jamie Allan’s Amaze. Over on Broadway, Gavin Lee took a villainous first bow in The Lion King, Billy Porter returned to a “better” Broadway in Cabaret, and Martin Short previewed a starry new season of Match Game featuring Selena Gomez and Tituss Burgess. Plus, check out fresh photos from Barrington Stage's dazzling Gala and the London transfer of 101 Dalmatians The Musical. In industry news, Dick Van Dyke and Tommy Tune will be honored at the upcoming Tap City Awards, and casting is underway for the NYC revival of Spelling Bee. Discover even more, from Broadway birthdays and daily word games to the latest on touring productions like The Great Gatsby, all right here. Grab your coffee and catch up on what’s happening on the Great White Way!
|This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, July 24
Broadway in Bryant Park - Week 4
Ginger Twinsies opens Off-Broadway
Friday, July 25
A Chorus Line on Broadway 50th Anniversary
|The Front Page
|
Ayana Cymone Shares Backstage Secrets From STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Ayana Cymone, who is currently appearing in Stranger Things: The First Shadow, took us backstage to share some of her pre-show rituals, favorite moments, memories, and more!
|
Photos: Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs Join the Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway recently welcomed Wayne Brady, returning to Broadway as “Harold Zidler,' and Taye Diggs, also making a Broadway return as “The Duke of Monroth,' to the cast. Check out photos here!
|
Video: Be Amazed with a Sneak Peek of AMAZE
Are you ready to be amazed? Jamie Allan brings his magic show, Amaze, to New World Stages this summer. Watch in this video as he gives us a special sneak peek!
|Exclusive
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch Gavin Lee Join THE LION KING on Broadway as 'Scar'
by Michael Major
Gavin Lee has made it to Pride Rock! The Tony nominee has officially joined the cast of The Lion King on Broadway as 'Scar.' Watch a video of his first bow now!. (more...)
| Exclusive: Martin Short Previews MATCH GAME Feat. Selena Gomez, Tituss Burgess, & More
by Josh Sharpe
In this exclusive featurette, Tony Award-winner Martin Short discusses the new season of Match Game, which features celebrity contestants such as Selena Gomez, Tituss Burgess, and more.. (more...)
|
Video: Billy Porter Says He is Returning to a 'Better' Broadway in CABARET
Video: Jean Smart Returns to CALL ME IZZY After Injury: 'People Told Me to Break a Leg'
Video: Kaleigh Cronin Makes 'Helen Sharp' Debut in DEATH BECOMES HER
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Inside Barrington Stage's Gala A NIGHT ON THE RED CARPET
by Stephen Sorokoff
On Monday, July 21 Barrington Stage Company rolled out the Red Carpet for its dazzling annual Gala 2025, “A Night on the Red Carpet” at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, MA. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Rosamund Pike and More in INTER ALIA at the National Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The National Theatre has released a first look at the world premiere of Suzie Miller’s National Theatre debut Inter Alia, featuring Golden Globe Award-winner Rosamund Pike. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: 101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at the Eventim Apollo
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released for the transfer of 101 Dalmatians The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS Musical Continues Development With Drew & Dane Productions
by Stephi Wild
Drew & Dane Productions will be leading the development of Mr. Holland's Opus, a musical adaptation of the 1995 Oscar-nominated film, with book and lyrics by BD Wong and music by Wayne Barker.. (more...)
|
