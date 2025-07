Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2025: MOULIN ROUGE! and More Welcome New Stars

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, theatre fans! Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your one-stop round-up for everything buzzing on Broadway and beyond. Yesterday saw Ayana Cymone spill some backstage secrets from Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and Broadway welcomed star power as Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs joined the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Magic hit New World Stages, with a first sneak peek at Jamie Allan’s Amaze. Over on Broadway, Gavin Lee took a villainous first bow in The Lion King, Billy Porter returned to a “better” Broadway in Cabaret, and Martin Short previewed a starry new season of Match Game featuring Selena Gomez and Tituss Burgess. Plus, check out fresh photos from Barrington Stage's dazzling Gala and the London transfer of 101 Dalmatians The Musical. In industry news, Dick Van Dyke and Tommy Tune will be honored at the upcoming Tap City Awards, and casting is underway for the NYC revival of Spelling Bee. Discover even more, from Broadway birthdays and daily word games to the latest on touring productions like The Great Gatsby, all right here. Grab your coffee and catch up on what’s happening on the Great White Way!

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, July 24

Broadway in Bryant Park - Week 4

Ginger Twinsies opens Off-Broadway

Friday, July 25

A Chorus Line on Broadway 50th Anniversary

The Front Page



Ayana Cymone Shares Backstage Secrets From STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Ayana Cymone, who is currently appearing in Stranger Things: The First Shadow, took us backstage to share some of her pre-show rituals, favorite moments, memories, and more!



Photos: Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs Join the Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway recently welcomed Wayne Brady, returning to Broadway as “Harold Zidler,' and Taye Diggs, also making a Broadway return as “The Duke of Monroth,' to the cast. Check out photos here!



Video: Be Amazed with a Sneak Peek of AMAZE Are you ready to be amazed? Jamie Allan brings his magic show, Amaze, to New World Stages this summer. Watch in this video as he gives us a special sneak peek!

In this exclusive featurette, Tony Award-winner Martin Short discusses the new season of Match Game, which features celebrity contestants such as Selena Gomez, Tituss Burgess, and more.. ( more... The American Tap Dance Foundation will present the 2024 and 2025 Tap City Awards at the Bruno Walter Auditorium, located within the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.. ( more... The first New York revival of the landmark Tony Award-winning musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has found its initial cast members! Learn more here!. ( more... Tim Burton, renowned director of such films as Edward Scissorhands, Batman, and Beetlejuice, recently commented on the hit musical version of Beetlejuice, which premiered on Broadway in 2018.. ( more... A new promotional poster has been released for Wicked: For Good, featuring Glinda, Elphaba, Fiyero, Madame Morrible, and The Wizard. Take a look at it here!. ( more... Emmy Award-nominated actress Madeline Brewer, known for You, The Handmaid’s Tale, and more will join the Off-Broadway cast of Little Shop of Horrors as Audrey. Learn more!. ( more... The first dates have been announced for the North American tour of the Broadway musical THE GREAT GATSBY. The production kicks off with its first public performances in Baltimore, MD.. ( more... BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Broadway actor Michael James Leslie. Learn more about Michael James Leslie's life and career on BroadwayWorld.. ( more... Caesars Palace Times Square revealed an expanded partnership with Actors’ Equity Association and American Federation of Musicians Local 802 to host monthly, exclusive job fairs for those union’s members. Learn more!. ( more... The Old Globe has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Huzzah!, with book, music, and lyrics by Olivier Award winners and Tony Award nominees Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe.. ( more...

MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS Musical Continues Development With Drew & Dane Productions

Drew & Dane Productions will be leading the development of Mr. Holland's Opus, a musical adaptation of the 1995 Oscar-nominated film, with book and lyrics by BD Wong and music by Wayne Barker.. (more...)

“I got life, mother

I got laughs, sister

I got freedom, brother

I got good times, man.” - Hair

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are back for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, premiering September 9 on Hulu. Season 4 recently received a total of seven Emmy nominations, including Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actor for Short. . ( more... See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!