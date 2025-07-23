Exclusive: Martin Short Previews MATCH GAME Feat. Selena Gomez, Tituss Burgess, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette of the new iteration of Match Game, hosted by Tony Award winner Martin Short. In the clip, Short talks about his love of the original series, which debuted in the 1960s, and previews the new season, which features celebrity panelists such as Broadway's Tituss Burgess, Andrea Martin, and Beanie Feldstein. Selena Gomez, who stars alongside Short in Only Murders in the Building, appears in the debut episode.

Match Game features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000 as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. The new season premieres Wednesday, July 23 at 9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT on ABC with guests that include Selena Gomez, BD Wong, Cara Delevingne, and more. Since its debut in 1962, the show has taken various forms over the years, most recently hosted by Alec Baldwin from 2016 to 2021.

The season’s celebrity panelists include Adam Pally, Amy Sedaris, Ana Gasteyer, Andrea Martin, Annie Murphy, Anthony Anderson, BD Wong, Beanie Feldstein, Cara Delevingne, Caroline Rhea, Constance Zimmer, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Ego Nwodim, Jackie Tohn, Jay Pharoah, Joel Kim Booster, Joel McHale, Kal Penn, Kevin Nealon, Lamorne Morris, Pete Holmes, Phoebe Robison, Randall Park, Selena Gomez, Thomas Lennon, Tituss Burgess, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Von Miller, and Ziwe Fumudoh.

Martin Short recently wrapped filming season five of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, the murder-mystery comedy that also stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. His Broadway credits include The Goodbye Girl and Little Me, which earned him a Tony Award. He also has starred in the stage version of The Producers, the TV musical Hairspray Live!, and the musical series Schmigadoon!