Times Square Casino Plans to Host Monthly Job Fairs for Theatre Professionals

Caesars Palace Times Square revealed an expanded partnership with Actors’ Equity Association and American Federation of Musicians Local 802 to host monthly, exclusive job fairs for those union’s members. The initiative is designed to create stability and opportunity for theater professionals who face an often unpredictable and inconsistent job market, offering union members access to flexible, high-earning employment at the proposed Times Square gaming destination across a range of hospitality and entertainment roles. The employment opportunities include table games dealers, bartenders, front-of-house concierges, and more, with many positions offering part-time or on-call scheduling to accommodate rehearsals, auditions, and performances — plus access to Caesars employment benefits. Caesars Palace Times Square will also provide paid training and streamlined onboarding for specialized positions like dealers, making these roles accessible to those Broadway workers looking to expand their skill sets.

“Too often, actors and stage managers are forced to piece together work just to survive between productions,” said Al Vincent Jr, Executive Director of the Actors’ Equity Association. “This collaboration with Caesars Palace Times Square creates new opportunities for our members to support themselves without leaving their professional community. That’s the kind of responsive, community-oriented solution we need.”

This partnership builds on CPTS’s existing partnership with Actors Equity and Local 802 as well as the broader investment the project will make in the theater district, including direct funding for Broadway workforce needs like childcare, medical and student debt relief, and ticket access for underserved audiences. The job fair initiative ensures that CPTS not only brings a new customer base to Broadway in the form of gaming visitors, but also provides offstage support for the people who make these shows possible.

“Our musicians are the heartbeat of Broadway, but when a show closes or a tour ends, they’re often left in limbo,” said Robert Suttmann, President of AFM Local 802. “These recurring job fairs will offer meaningful work that respects their skills, schedules, and dignity. We appreciate the Caesars Palace Times Square team’s willingness to meet with us directly and work on programs that directly benefit our members.”

Details on timing and available positions will be shared directly with union members. The initiative reflects Caesars Palace Times Square’s continued commitment to investing in New York City’s cultural core, supporting the creative workers who power the Theater District, and listening to the communities that call Times Square home.

