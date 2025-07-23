Madeline Brewer to Star as 'Audrey' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy Award nominated actress Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “You,” “Orange is the New Black”) will take on the role of Audrey, and Broadway star Nicholas Christopher (upcoming Chess, Jelly’s Last Jam, Sweeney Todd) returns as Seymour, in the musical beginning Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at the Westside Theatre.



Brewer’s debut as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors follows her turn as Sally Bowles in the Olivier Award-winning West End production of Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre in London, opposite Callum Scott Howells. She earned a 2021 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, for her role as Janine in Hulu’s Emmy Award and Golden Globe-winning series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and recently starred on screen as Bronte in the final season of Netflix’s chart-topping series “You,” alongside Penn Badgley, Dawn in Hustlers, Raiman in “Black Mirror”, and Miranda Cates in “Hemlock Grove,” among others. Brewer’s memorable television debut was as fan-favorite Tricia Miller in Netflix’s original comedy-drama series “Orange is the New Black”.



Prior to starring in the new Broadway production of Chess alongside Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit this fall, Christopher will again don the iconic Seymour khakis and spectacles through August 31, after playing the role this past winter opposite Sherie Rene Scott. Before his stint in the Shop, he starred in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd as ‘Pirelli’ and Stand-by for Sweeney. Most notably, he had his star turn as Jelly Roll Morton in the ENCORE’s production of Jellys Last Jam. He previously starred as Aaron Burr in Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre. His professional debut was starring alongside Lin Manuel Miranda as Benny in In The Heights Puerto Rico. Select theater credits include: Hamilton, Miss Saigon, Motown The Musical, Lazarus (with David Bowie), Shakespeare in the Park, Hurt Village (Katori Hall) and RENT. TV credits include: “All Rise” (CBS), “Untied States Of Al”(CBS) and “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll” (FX).



Elizabeth Gillies and Graham Phillips complete their runs as Audrey and Seymour on Sunday, July 27. Between July 29 and August 10, the role of Audrey will be played by Morgan Ashley Bryant, and Seymour will be played by a rotating cast of Little Shop all-stars: Jeff Sears (July 29 - August 3), Bryan Fenkart (August 5-6), Weston Chandler Long (August 7-8), Johnny Newcomb (August 9-10).



Continuing in the cast are Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier (Footloose, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Hailey Thomas as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Christine Wanda, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Michael Iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Riddleberger, Mecca Hicks, Bryan Fenkart, Khadija Sankoh and Kevin Del Aguila.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.