THE GREAT GATSBY Reveals Initial Dates and Cities For North American Tour

The first dates have been announced for the North American tour of the Broadway musical THE GREAT GATSBY. The production kicks off with its first public performances in Baltimore, MD, before bringing the party to cities across North America, including Chicago, Washington D.C., New Orleans, Boston, and Dallas. Casting and additional tour stops will be released at a later date.

“With the London Production in full swing and the eagerly awaited Seoul production starting performances next week, we are thrilled to keep the green light shining bright as we announce these full dates for the inaugural 2026 season of the North American tour. Audiences have continued to celebrate and support this captivating and vivid portrayal of Fitzgerald’s world across the globe, and we are excited to extend the invitation to Jay Gatsby’s party to communities across North America,” states producer Chunsoo Shin.

Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

“This production is a big, bold, Broadway version of The Great Gatsby. It’s thrilling to see these indelible characters and iconic moments from the novel come to life on stage. This stage production, which honors the novel and its history while also speaking clearly to today’s audiences, is a terrific new iteration of this classic work.” - The Estate of F. Scott Fitzgerald

THE GREAT GATSBY features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

THE GREAT GATSBY features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic & projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements and Music Supervision are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), and casting is by Stephen Kopel and Jillian Cimini at C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet).

The Broadway production of THE GREAT GATSBY began previews at The Broadway Theatre on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, where it continues to thrill audiences and break box office records. The Broadway production followed a record-breaking world-premiere engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse, where it was the highest grossing show in that organization’s history.

THE GREAT GATSBY made its West End debut at the London Coliseum, which began previews on April 11, 2025, and officially opened on April 24. The highly anticipated Seoul production is set to start performances on August 1, 2025, at the GS Arts Center in the Gangnam District of Seoul.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY is produced by Chunsoo Shin, OD Company and NETworks Presentations. Mark Shacket and Trinity Wheeler serve as Executive Producers for the production. Worldwide management for THE GREAT GATSBY is handled by Foresight Theatrical.

The Great Gatsby National Tour Dates:

Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre – January 31 to February 7, 2026

Louisville, KY – The Kentucky Center – February 10 to 15, 2026

Dallas, TX – Music Hall – February 17 to March 1, 2026

Houston, TX – Hobby Center – March 3 to 8, 2026

Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall – March 10 to 15, 2026

Kansas City, MO – Music Hall – March 17 to 22, 2026

New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre – March 24 to 29, 2026

Greenville, SC – Concert Hall – March 31 to April 5, 2026

Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theater – April 7 to 12, 2026

Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center – April 14 to 19, 2026

Chicago, IL – Cadillac Palace Theatre – April 21 to May 3, 2026

Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center – May 5 to 10, 2026

Washington, D.C. – The National Theatre – May 12 to 31, 2026

Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center – May 26 to 31, 2026

Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre – June 2 to 7, 2026

Cleveland, OH – Connor Palace – June 9 to 28, 2026

Boston, MA – Citizens Opera House – July 7 to 19, 2026

Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall – July 21 to 26, 2026

Madison, WI – Overture Hall – July 28 to August 2, 2026

Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Arts Center – October 13 to 18, 2026