Video: Jean Smart Returns to CALL ME IZZY After Injury: 'People Told Me to Break a Leg'

Jean Smart has returned to Call Me Izzy on Broadway following a brief leave of absence after a knee injury. After Johanna Day filled in during her absence, the Emmy winner thanks the audience for coming to the show in a new video. The limited engagement is now playing at Studio 54 through August 24, 2025.

"Thank you all so much for coming tonight," Smart said to the audience at the curtain call. You're my first audience since they screwed my knee cap back together. I always do what I'm told and so many people told me to break a leg. Anyway, I hope you enjoyed hearing Izzy's story as much as I love telling it. Thank you so much."

Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas