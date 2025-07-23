Broadway Actor Michael James Leslie Has Passed Away

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Broadway actor Michael James Leslie. Leslie's Broadway credits include: Revival of Hair, The Wiz (Lion), Senator Joe, and Little Shop of Horrors (2003 Revival). Friends and colleagues have taken to social media to share heartfelt tributes to the actor.

Leslie's additional stage credits include the National Tours of Beauty and the Beast, and Little Shop of Horrors. His Off-Broadway credits include Romance in Hard Times, The Butter fingers Angel, Warren G, Little Shop of Horrors, Mowgli, American Heroes.

Regionally, Leslie appared in The Wiz (Muny Opera, Kansas City Starlight), Little Shop of Horrors (Dallas Summer Musicals), Once on This Island (St. Louis Rep, Lincolnshire Marriott), The Happy Elf (First Children’s Theater of Milwaukee), A Christmas Carol (Norfolk Stage & John Engeman Theatre), The Hot Mikado & Show Boat (Westchester Broadway Theatre), One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (Pioneer Theatre), Call Me Madam, Little Shop of Horrors (Paper Mill Playhouse & Kansas City Rep), Man of La Mancha (Barter Theatre), Sweeney Todd, Guys and Dolls (Theatre of Virginia), Boys from Syracuse (Olney Theatre), All About Us (Westport Country Playhouse), Shout Up a Morning ( La Jolla Playhouse), My One and Only (Cape Playhouse). Concerts: Kristina (Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, London, released on Decca Records), Home for the Holidays (Key West Pops Orchestra), The Gig (York Theatre, released on Jay Records), An Evening with Tim Rice (Holder’s Festival, Barbados), Music of Andrew Lloyd Weber (Scandinavia), Peter Nero and the Philadelphia Pops (Guest Artist). Television: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (2015, 2016), Cupid, Conan O’Brien Show, Tonight Show with Johnny Carson with Ellen Greene. Awards: BTA of Chicago Nomination 2010, Best Featured Actor in a Musical or Review for Once on this Island; 2005 Denver Post Ovation Award Nomination, Best Supporting Actor Touring for Little Shop of Horrors.