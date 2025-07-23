Kate Shindle, Liisi LaFontaine & More Will Star in HUZZAH! at the Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Globe has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Huzzah!, with book, music, and lyrics by Olivier Award winners and Tony Award nominees Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, the Globe's Come Fall in Love–The DDLJ Musical) and Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Heathers the Musical, Bat Boy) and direction by Lortel Award winner Annie Tippe (Off Broadway's Octet).

The Renaissance Faire musical comedy Huzzah! is produced by special arrangement with No Guarantees Productions. The six-week limited engagement begins performances on September 13 and runs through October 19, 2025, with the opening on Thursday, September 25. Huzzah! will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 1, at 12 p.m. PT and will be available at TheOldGlobe.org.

Two sisters, one a princess and one who works in insurance, must stop fighting to save their father's Renaissance Faire from financial ruin (and the occasional mead-based fire). When they gamble the payroll to hire the greatest swordsman on the whole Ren Faire circuit, will things go fair or foul at the Faire? Don thy doublet, cinch thy corset, and grab a turkey leg for a midsummer night's screamingly funny musical.

“The Globe's 2025 season reaches its climax with the world premiere of a truly funny, fresh, and captivating new musical, Huzzah!” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Heartfelt and hilarious, Huzzah! is a story of two sisters and their aging dad, who operates a Renaissance Faire that's seen better days. As they figure out how to keep the Faire alive, the sisters must settle ancient grudges even as they wrangle a gallery of outsized characters who are as eccentric and amusing as the world of Ren Fair itself. The brilliant Nell Benjamin returns to the Globe in dazzling style, this time accompanied by her spectacular writing partner the composer Larry O'Keefe. Along with visionary director Annie Tippe, making her Globe debut, they conjure a world that's playful and touching, tuneful and bright. Huzzah! Indeed—this is a wonderful show that I'm thrilled to share with San Diego.”

Tippe directs the cast of 21. The principal cast for Huzzah! includes Josh Breckenridge as Inigo Johnson (The Old Globe's Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show. Broadway's Swept Away), Anthony Chatmon II as Gareth (Broadway's Hadestown, Be More Chill), Peyton Crim as Wayland Smith (New World Stage's The Play That Goes Wrong, Irish Rep's Finian's Rainbow), Matt DaSilva as Troubadour Tim (Northwest Theatre Workshop's Endlings, National Tour of Beauty and the Beast), Cailen Fu as Kate Mirandola (Broadway's Mean Girls, Theater Under the Stars' Frozen), Allison Guinn as Lady Eve (Broadway's Tammy Faye, On the Town), Liisi LaFontaine as Gwen Mirandola (West End's Moulin Rouge, Dreamgirls), Mike Millan as Juan Diego Santiago de Fuensalida (Broadway's Escape to Margaritaville, National Tour of Sister Act), Kevin Pariseau as Sir John Thomas Morningwood (Off Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, National Tour of My Fair Lady), Leo Roberts as Sir Rowland Prowd (U.S. National Tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, U.K. and Ireland Tour of Shrek The Musical), Kate Shindle as Anne Bonny the Pirate Queen (The Old Globe's Himself and Nora, Broadway's Wonderland), and Lance Arthur Smith as Johnny Mirandola (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, October Sky).

The Huzzah! ensemble includes Michael Cusimano (The Old Globe's The Tale of Despereaux, Cygnet Theatre's Oklahoma!), Beth Stafford Laird (National Tour of Company, Anastasia), Michelle Lauto (Regional: Waitress, Spelling Bee), Tatiana Lofton (Broadway's Pirates! The Penzance Musical, A Beautiful Noise), and Aaron Michael Ray (National Tour of Come From Away, The Public Theater's The Low Road).

Swings for Huzzah! are Berto Fernández (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Signature Theatre's In the Heights), Max Antonio Gonzalez (New Victory's Romeo and Juliet, The Three Musketeers), Sophia LaRosh (The Old Globe's Regency Girls, San Diego Musical Theatre's Legally Blonde), and Katheryne Penny (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Off Broadway's Forbidden Broadway).

In addition to Benjamin, O'Keefe, and Tippe, the creative team for the world premiere musical of Huzzah! includes choreography by Katie Spelman; orchestrations by Ben Green; music direction by Alejandro Senior; music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell; scenic design by Todd Rosenthal; costume design by Haydee Zelideth; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; sound design by Connor Wang; wig design by Earon Chew Nealy; fight direction by Jacob Grigolia-Rosenbaum; voice and dialect by Emmelyn Thayer; associate direction by Hayley Goldenberg; associate choreography by Kelsey Burns; associate music supervision by Elizabeth Doran; casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA and Jimmy Larkin; and production stage management by Michael Passaro.

The world premiere of Huzzah! will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances run September 13 – October 19, 2025, with the official press opening Thursday, September 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 1, at 12 p.m. PT and will be available online, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at the Globe's Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $55.