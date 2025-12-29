Max Mendoza Crumm's THE COSMIC CLUBHOUSE Kickstarter Reaches $15K Goal

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Broadway and screen actor Max Mendoza Crumm (Grease, The Connector) launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Cosmic Clubhouse: A Handmade Musical Short, a new puppet-driven musical project introducing a fully realized ensemble of original creature characters. Crumm has exceeded the goal of $15,000, with the Kickstarter raising $15,710.

The upcoming 10-15 minute musical short will serve as the first on-screen story set inside The Cosmic Clubhouse, a handcrafted universe Crumm has been developing, centered on a found-family of creatures known as The Cosmics. Embracing a warm, analog aesthetic, The Cosmic Clubhouse echoes the imaginative spirit of classic creature television, and roots that handmade world somewhere between the trees and the stars. Through Kickstarter, Crumm aims to fund the production of the short and begin expanding The Cosmic Clubhouse into the fully realized handmade freak-world Crumm envisions.

Crumm shared, "I have had a full life as an actor on Broadway and on screen, but this is mine.

It feels like the world I wanted as a kid but didn’t know I was allowed to make.

A place for freaks, late bloomers, hyper-creatives, soft weirdos, quiet rebels, and anyone who has ever felt a little out of step with the “normal” world.

I want to make something alive and handmade, comforting and strange in the best way- something you can rewatch on a bad day.

This short is the beginning.

It is the piece I will use to share and grow the Cosmic Clubhouse setting as the doorway into a larger handmade universe.

With your help, this becomes the foundation for more creatures, more troublemaking, more music, and more Clubhouse adventures for years to come.