Photos: Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs Join the Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Diggs plays through September 28, with Brady staying through November 9.

By: Jul. 23, 2025
Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway recently welcomed Wayne Brady, returning to Broadway as “Harold Zidler," and Taye Diggs, also making a Broadway return as “The Duke of Monroth," to the cast.

They are joined by Ashley Loren, an original cast member returning to the role of “Satine”, and Christian Douglas, who is fresh off the MR!TM touring production making his Broadway debut as “Christian." Check out photos from last night’s curtain call below!

Taye Diggs plays through September 28, with Wayne Brady staying through November 9.



