MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS Musical Continues Development With Drew & Dane Productions

Drew & Dane Productions will be leading the development of Mr. Holland's Opus, a musical adaptation of the 1995 Oscar-nominated film, with book and lyrics by BD Wong and music by Wayne Barker.

"We are delighted to be bringing this critically important story forward and collaborating with the wonderful and incredibly talented BD Wong and Wayne Barker," said Drew Desky and Dane Levens of Drew & Dane Productions. "The original film is beloved by so many people, and we need this show now more than ever to remind us of the power of music, the remarkable importance of teachers and arts education, the value of mentorship and 'paying it forward', and the urgency of communicating beyond barriers."

"The original film, which passionately advocated for arts education to its moviegoing audience, is celebrating its 30th anniversary," said Wong and Barker. "This might be surprising to those who assume we're easily able to 'move on' from certain struggles. Those who care deeply about the world we bring our younger generation into have always argued that including the arts ensures them a well-rounded curriculum. Let's face it; they'll probably always have to. Our Mr. Holland's Opus is a musical comedy in which arts education and mentorship are front and center. We feel lucky to be working with Drew & Dane to revive one of the most moving movies ever, about a teacher and the many students he creatively inspires, at the precise moment we're hungering for these themes. Anyone who works on Broadway or who simply buys Broadway tickets understands that arts education is a fundamental foundation of civilization. In this singular time, we're proud to bring this show to the generation we're all fighting for, keeping this vital conversation alive by reminding us of that crucial time in our childhood when we were forever changed by both the arts and teachers. Just like the movie, it makes us all ask and share the simple yet powerful question, 'Who was your Mr. Holland?'"

Mr. Holland's Opus tells the story of Glenn Holland, a composer turned reluctant high school music teacher. Through the four decades he holds that position, we are witness to a dynamic landscape: multitudes of students, changing musical tastes, dwindling education budgets, and the birth of a son who might never appreciate his father's one true passion. As Mr. Holland changes the lives of those around him, the life most changed turns out to be his own. With a wonderfully eclectic score mixed with warmth and humor, this poignant show will resonate during these turbulent times.

Mr. Holland's Opus was originally commissioned by Ogunquit Playhouse, Bradford Kenney, Executive Artistic Director, in 2017. After an industry presentation in 2018 and a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ogunquit Playhouse staged the musical's world premiere in 2022, directed by Wong. The adaptation is based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture "Mr. Holland's Opus" written by Patrick Sheane Duncan.

Learn more at https://www.mrhollandsopusmusical.com/.

BD Wong was 2014 La Jolla Playhouse Artist in Residence, where he co-wrote (with Robert Lee) and directed Alice Chan for the La Jolla Playhouse Pop Tour. He also directed The Great Leap at Pasadena Playhouse, Judy Gold's Yes, I Can Say That! Off-Broadway at Primary Stages, and "Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens" for Comedy Central. He is the author of the memoir "Following Foo: The Electronic Adventures of the Chestnut Man" (Harper Collins/Harper Entertainment). He serves on the boards of the Entertainment Community Fund, Rosie's Theater Kids, and American Conservatory Theatre in his hometown, San Francisco. He has performed in four Broadway shows including M. Butterfly (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Clarence Derwent, Theatre World, and Tony Awards), and the Broadway revivals of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and Pacific Overtures (all recognized by the Drama League). Off-Broadway acting projects include critically acclaimed performances at Atlantic Theater, Drama Dept., and The Public Theater. On television, he has been a series regular on "All-American Girl", "Oz", "Law & Order: SVU", "Mr. Robot" (Emmy nomination), and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens". His numerous films include four "Jurassic" films, two "Mulan" films, and two "Father of the Bride" films.

Wayne Barker is composer of the Tony Award-winning play Peter and the Starcatcher, which earned him a Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score. He performed for six years with Dame Edna Everage, appearing on stage as Master of the Dame's Musick. This included her Broadway triumph Dame Edna: Back with a Vengeance, and across the US, Canada and onstage at the Metropolitan Opera, collaborating with Barry Humphries throughout and crafting songs for Dame Edna's cutting-edge caring. He composed and performed the extensive piano scores for the world premiere of Beth Henley's Laugh at Studio Theatre in Washington, D.C., Joe DiPietro's Hollywood at La Jolla Playhouse, and The Primrose Path (dir. Roger Rees) at the Guthrie Theater, where earlier he scored The Great Gatsby, the inaugural production of the new Guthrie in 2006. Wayne composed and arranged the score of Sisters' Follies at Abrons Arts Center for acclaimed director (and 2015 MacArthur Fellow) Basil Twist. His music can also be heard throughout "A Little Curious" on HBO Family. For five years, he performed with Chicago City Limits, NYC's prestigious improvisational theater, and "Radio Active Theatre" on WFMU-FM. He has contributed dozens of original arrangements to symphony pops programs, including those presented by the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Minnesota Orchestra and the Baltimore, Chicago, San Francisco and St. Louis symphonies.

Drew & Dane Productions (Drew Desky, Dane Levens, Clayton Howe) is an award-winning producer for theatre, web series and film. Currently, on Broadway, Drew & Dane is producing the new musical Just in Time starring Jonathan Groff, as well as the Tony-nominated revival of Gypsy starring Audra McDonald. Drew & Dane is also leading Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, which was staged at the Menier Chocolate Factory this spring after having led the New York premiere at New World Stages in 2023-24 (BroadwayWorld Best New Play, Clio Award for Best Social Media Campaign). Drew & Dane has also led Rain and Zoe Save the World by Crystal Skillman in London (Jermyn Street) and is leading the upcoming Mary and Max, a musical adaptation by Bobby Cronin and Crystal Skillman. They are producers on the award-winning revival of Little Shop of Horrors (Westside Theatre). Drew & Dane earned the Emmy Award for Best Digital Drama Series as Executive Producers of "After Forever" (Amazon Prime) in 2018. They are also producers on "Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story" which premiered at the Tribeca Festival in 2024 and was released commercially in 2025. Drew is the Founding Co-Chair of the Leadership Council for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Drew and Dane are also members of the Artists Circle of the Bucks County Playhouse, where they have the honor of being the only couple married on that historic stage. https://www.drewanddane.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drewanddane/