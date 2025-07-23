ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Sets Season 5 Premiere for September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are back for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, premiering September 9 on Hulu. The news arrives on the heels of the 2025 Emmy nominations, where Season 4 received a total of seven nominations, including Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actor for Short.

Only Murders in the Building follows Charles, Oliver, and Mabel after an unexpected death occurs in (or around) their New York apartment building. The trio suspects murder and must employ their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Season 5 will see the trio solve the murder of doorman Lester, who was found dead in the season 4 finale.

New cast members for Season 5 include Beanie Feldstein, Jermaine Fowler, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, and Logan Lerman. They all appear alongside the show's regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton. Meryl Streep, Richard Kind, James Caverly, and Nathan Lane will also return as guest stars this season.

In Season 3 of the show, the characters produced a Broadway musical. Directed by Short's Oliver Putnum, the in-universe production featured new songs by the likes of Broadway alums Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and Sara Bareilles. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive conversation with the songwriters on the Emmy-winning song "Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?"

Watch the Season 5 premiere announcement below:

Season 5 of #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding premieres September 9 on @hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus. Drop a ⛲️ if you can't wait! pic.twitter.com/3tjFcTwSak — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 23, 2025