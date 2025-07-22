Video: Be Amazed with a Sneak Peek of AMAZE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you ready to be amazed? Jamie Allan brings his magic show, Amaze, to New World Stages this summer. Combining state-of-the-art technology with timeless conjuring techniques, Amaze is a story-driven magic show that puts the wonder directly into the hands of the audience and makes them feel part of the magic.

"Magic is a universal language and it's also a way of bringing real hope back," Allan told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "At a time when the world is so crazy, we need magic more than ever- that escapism, which all theater should give. I think magic is particularly good at giving you that escapism. You don't think about your problems with a good magic show and you should leave feeling like a kid."

Known around the world as an innovative and ground-breaking high-tech magician, Jamie Allan has sold millions of dollars in tickets worldwide and smashed box office records. He premiered his brand of iMagician on British TV in 1995 as a teenager, captivating audiences with his innovative approach. Since then, Jamie has continued to push the boundaries of modern illusions, incorporating holograms, laser beams, 3D video mapping, and interactive social media to engage and amaze spectators.