Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 18, 2025- HADESTOWN Reveals New Leads and More

Video: Audra McDonald, Denée Benton, & More Discuss Portrayal of Black Elite in THE GILDED AGE

by Josh Sharpe

A new behind-the-scenes video has been released for The Gilded Age, featuring interviews with cast members and Broadway alums Audra McDonald, Phylicia Rashad, Denée Benton, and Jordan Donica. Watch it now. . (more...)

Video: Lady Gaga Evokes THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in New 'Mayhem Ball' Tour

by Michael Major

Lady Gaga is giving a nod to The Phantom of the Opera in her new concert tour! While singing A Star is Born's 'Shallow' in her new Mayhem Ball concert tour, a new video shows Gaga boarding a small boat as her alter ego, the Mistress of Mayhem, rows.. (more...)