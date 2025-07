Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 18, 2025- HADESTOWN Reveals New Leads and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Welcome to your daily roundup with Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, bringing you the freshest buzz and top highlights from yesterday's theatre scene. The Broadway and West End worlds are hopping — from new stars joining Hadestown on Broadway to starry rehearsals at Shakespeare in the Park’s Twelfth Night with Peter Dinklage and Lupita Nyong’o. We’ve got sneak peeks at Broadway in Bryant Park, exclusive looks at Beau the Musical, and footage from Rachel Zegler in Evita in London. Plus, check out important industry updates like the Cherry Lane Theatre's reopening and new casting announcements for tours including Kinky Boots and The Sound of Music. Whether you want hot photos, must-watch videos, or insights into what’s happening across the stage and behind the scenes, we’ve got your ticket to start the day in-the-know. Let’s dive in!

But first...

Today's Call Sheet

The Front Page



Morgan Dudley, Jack Wolfe and More to Join HADESTOWN on Broadway Hadestown will welcome a new principal cast to Broadway in September. Learn more about the incoming cast members and see how to purchase tickets here!



Photos: In Rehearsals for Shakespeare in the Park's TWELFTH NIGHT, with Peter Dinklage, Lupita Nyong'o and More The Delacorte Theatre officially repoens next month with Free Shakespeare in the Park's TWELFTH NIGHT, which is now in rehearsals at The Public Theater. Check out photos from inside rehearsals here.



Video: Sneak Peek of Broadway In Bryant Park, Week 2 Earlier today, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. Watch a sneak peek in these live videos!

Exclusive

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

Around the Broadway World

Happy Birthday To...

Kristen Bell

Listen Up

Out of the Box Theatrics is now presenting the world premiere of Beau the Musical, conceived and written by Douglas Lyons, with music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you exclusive highlights of the cast in action in this video.. ( more... The Cherry Lane Theatre, the historic Off-Broadway venue in New York City, will officially reopen this September, with a programming lineup that includes theater, film, comedy, and music events.. ( more... This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/17/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. ( more... The new play titled Sulfur Bottom by Rishi Varma is set to be an official event of Climate Week NYC this September. Learn more about Sulfur Bottom here!. ( more... Theatre Communications Group has revealed the 2025 Rising Leaders of Color cohort of three early-career journalists and critics of color. Learn more here!. ( more... The Board of Directors of Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House has appointed Adam Weinert as its new Executive Director. Learn more about Weinert here! . ( more... Notes With Jack, a new podcast that pairs legendary Broadway director Jack O’Brien with rising screenwriter Alan Fox in an intimate series of weekly conversations, is launching.. ( more... Cowfolk: The Gay Rodeo Musical: Bear Kosik and Lani Madland's celebration of LGBTQ pride will be featured at Theatre Resources Unlimited's workshop: HOW TO WRITE A MUSICAL THAT WORKS.. ( more... Principal casting has been announced for the upcoming North American tour of THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Learn more about the tour and find out who is starring here!. ( more... The cast and the creative team has been revealed for Bull Durham, the first production of Paper Mill’s 2025-2026 season. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. ( more... The Muny has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Dear Evan Hansen, which makes its Muny and Midwest regional premiere beginning this month. . ( more... BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that singer and actor Connie Francis has died at age 87. Francis is currently being portrayed on stage by Gracie Lawrence in the Broadway musical Just In Time, The Bobby Darin Story.. ( more... Initial cast members for the North American Tour of KINKY BOOTS has been revealed! Justin Woody 'Onya Nurve' and Noah Silverman lead. Learn more here!. ( more... Tony Award Nominee and six-time Emmy Award winner Jean Smart will extend her run in Call Me Izzy on Broadway. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. ( more... The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will return to the New York stage this fall. The musical will begin previews on November 7, with opening night set for November 17, 2025. The show is now teasing its cast via Instagram. Can you guess the spellers from these emojis?. ( more... Recently, we had the chance to speak with Todrick Hall, who has not only written music and lyrics but is also directing, choreographing and playing the role of Sean! We discussed what it is like to be taking on so many roles in Burlesque the Musical, what the creative process is for a show like this and what Hall’s favourite song from the show is (at the moment!).. ( more... Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will host a CD signing event for their Original Broadway Cast Recording at The Drama Book Shop this month. Learn more here!. ( more... Matte Martinez will assume the titular role of ‘MJ' in Broadway's smash-hit musical MJ on Tuesday, September 2nd. Martinez is currently in the company as Standby for ‘MJ' and ‘Michael.'. ( more... See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!