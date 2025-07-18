Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 18, 2025- HADESTOWN Reveals New Leads and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Video: Sneak Peek of Broadway In Bryant Park, Week 2
Earlier today, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. Watch a sneak peek in these live videos!
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from BEAU THE MUSICAL
by Nicole Rosky
Out of the Box Theatrics is now presenting the world premiere of Beau the Musical, conceived and written by Douglas Lyons, with music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you exclusive highlights of the cast in action in this video.
)
| Video: Watch New Footage of Rachel Zegler-Led EVITA in London
by Michael Major
Watch a first look video of Evita in London starring Rachel Zegler as Eva Perón. Jamie Lloyd's new production of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical also stars Diego Andres Rodriguez as Che and James Olivas as Juan Perón.
|
Video: Audra McDonald, Denée Benton, & More Discuss Portrayal of Black Elite in THE GILDED AGE
by Josh Sharpe
A new behind-the-scenes video has been released for The Gilded Age, featuring interviews with cast members and Broadway alums Audra McDonald, Phylicia Rashad, Denée Benton, and Jordan Donica. Watch it now.
Video: Lady Gaga Evokes THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in New 'Mayhem Ball' Tour
by Michael Major
Lady Gaga is giving a nod to The Phantom of the Opera in her new concert tour! While singing A Star is Born's 'Shallow' in her new Mayhem Ball concert tour, a new video shows Gaga boarding a small boat as her alter ego, the Mistress of Mayhem, rows.
Cherry Lane Theatre Sets Reopening Date for September
by Josh Sharpe
| Photos: Adeel Akhtar and More in THE ESTATE at the National Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The National Theatre has released a first look at the world premiere of The Estate, the debut play by Shaan Sahota, directed by Daniel Raggett. Check out the photos here!
| Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND
by Jerri Shafer
In his Upper East Side apartment, Michael is throwing a birthday party for Harold, a self-avowed 'thirty-two-year-old, pockmarked, Jew fairy,' complete with surprise gift: 'Cowboy,' a street hustler. As the evening wears on – fueled by drugs and alcohol – bitter, unresolved resentments among the guests come to light when a game of 'Truth' goes terribly wrong.
| Photos: First look at Rise Up Arts Penguin Project THE LION KING JR
by Jerri Shafer
The Lion King Jr. is the story of Simba, an adventurous and energetic lion cub who is next in line to be king of the Pride Lands, a thriving and beautiful region in the African savanna.
The Cherry Lane Theatre, the historic Off-Broadway venue in New York City, will officially reopen this September, with a programming lineup that includes theater, film, comedy, and music events.
)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/17/2025; Jobs In Tech, Costumes, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/17/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
)
New Play SULFUR BOTTOM to Team Up With NYC Climate Week
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The new play titled Sulfur Bottom by Rishi Varma is set to be an official event of Climate Week NYC this September. Learn more about Sulfur Bottom here!
)
TCG Names 2025 Rising Leaders of Color Cohort of Emerging Journalists and Critics
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre Communications Group has revealed the 2025 Rising Leaders of Color cohort of three early-career journalists and critics of color. Learn more here!
)
Hudson Hall Names Adam Weinert As New Executive Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Board of Directors of Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House has appointed Adam Weinert as its new Executive Director. Learn more about Weinert here!
)
Video: Jack O'Brien's NOTES WITH JACK Podcast Will be Available on Spotify and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Notes With Jack, a new podcast that pairs legendary Broadway director Jack O'Brien with rising screenwriter Alan Fox in an intimate series of weekly conversations, is launching.
)
COWFOLK: THE GAY RODEO MUSICAL to Join TRU's Musical Workshop
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Cowfolk: The Gay Rodeo Musical: Bear Kosik and Lani Madland's celebration of LGBTQ pride will be featured at Theatre Resources Unlimited's workshop: HOW TO WRITE A MUSICAL THAT WORKS.
)
Christiane Noll, Cayleigh Capaldi, Kevin Earley, and More Will Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour
by Stephi Wild
Principal casting has been announced for the upcoming North American tour of THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Learn more about the tour and find out who is starring here!
)
Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More to Star in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast and the creative team has been revealed for Bull Durham, the first production of Paper Mill's 2025-2026 season. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!
)
Full Cast Set For DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the Muny
by Stephi Wild
The Muny has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Dear Evan Hansen, which makes its Muny and Midwest regional premiere beginning this month.
)
Connie Francis, Singer Portrayed in JUST IN TIME on Broadway, Dies at 87
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that singer and actor Connie Francis has died at age 87. Francis is currently being portrayed on stage by Gracie Lawrence in the Broadway musical Just In Time, The Bobby Darin Story.
)
Justin Woody (aka Onya Nurve) and Noah Silverman to Lead KINKY BOOTS North American Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Initial cast members for the North American Tour of KINKY BOOTS has been revealed! Justin Woody 'Onya Nurve' and Noah Silverman lead. Learn more here!
)
Jean Smart Extends in CALL ME IZZY and Reveals Return Following Injury
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award Nominee and six-time Emmy Award winner Jean Smart will extend her run in Call Me Izzy on Broadway. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!
)
Can You Guess the Cast of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE in Emojis?
by Nicole Rosky
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will return to the New York stage this fall. The musical will begin previews on November 7, with opening night set for November 17, 2025. The show is now teasing its cast via Instagram. Can you guess the spellers from these emojis?
)
Interview: 'I'm Hoping Audiences Fall in Love With It!': Todrick Hall on Multi-Tasking and Escapism in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the West End
by Kat Mokrynski
Recently, we had the chance to speak with Todrick Hall, who has not only written music and lyrics but is also directing, choreographing and playing the role of Sean! We discussed what it is like to be taking on so many roles in Burlesque the Musical, what the creative process is for a show like this and what Hall's favourite song from the show is (at the moment!).
)
REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Will Host CD Signing Event at the Drama Book Shop
by Stephi Wild
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will host a CD signing event for their Original Broadway Cast Recording at The Drama Book Shop this month. Learn more here!
)
Matte Martinez Will Take Over the Title Role in MJ THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Matte Martinez will assume the titular role of 'MJ' in Broadway's smash-hit musical MJ on Tuesday, September 2nd. Martinez is currently in the company as Standby for 'MJ' and 'Michael.'
)
