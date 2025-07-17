Jean Smart Extends in CALL ME IZZY and Reveals Return Following Injury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award Nominee and six-time Emmy Award winner Jean Smart will extend her run in Call Me Izzy on Broadway, now through August 24. Smart returns to the play on Tuesday, July 22, following a brief leave of absence due to a knee injury. Two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day will continue to play the role of Izzy through Sunday, July 20. The limited engagement is now playing for six more weeks at Studio 54 through August 24, 2025.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to work with the legendary Jean Smart,” says producers Robert Ahrens, Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, and Fiona Howe Rudin. “Her determination to return to the stage following her knee injury, and to now extend, is not only a testament to her professionalism and dedication, but is also an inspiration, as she ensures the story of the brave and resilient Izzy, and the many stories and humans she represents, continues to be told.”

Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.

