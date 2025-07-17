Video: Sneak Peek of Broadway In Bryant Park, Week 2

The afternoon included performances from Wicked, Death Becomes Her, and more.
Earlier today, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.
This week's performances featured the casts of Chicago, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Just In Time, The Book of Mormon, and Wicked. Catch a sneak peek below and check back for complete video coverage.
Tune in next week for performances from Hadestown, Hamilton, Mamma Mia!, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, SIX, and The Outsiders. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2025 schedule.
Videos