Christiane Noll, Cayleigh Capaldi, Kevin Earley, and More Will Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour

Principal casting has been announced for the upcoming North American tour of THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll as the Mother Abbess will join rising star Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer and Broadway veteran Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp.

Nicholas Rodriguez will play the charismatic impresario Max Detweiler, and Kate Loprest brings elegance and ambition to Elsa Schraeder. Ariana Ferch portrays Liesl von Trapp, the eldest daughter full of spirit and first love, and Ian Coursey plays Rolf Gruber, a boy striving to prove himself in uncertain times. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

Director Jack O’Brien shared, “It is with a profound sense of excitement that our entire creative staff including associate director Matt Lenz, choreographer Danny Mefford, music supervisor Andy Einhorn, set designer Douglas W. Schmidt, Costume Designer Jane Greenwood, lightning designer Natasha Katz, and the others, look forward look forward to launching this extraordinary new tour of THE SOUND OF MUSIC this fall. What adds to that excitement is this marvelous company of brilliant new interpreters — Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria, fresh from her recent triumph in the West End, the brilliant Christiane Noll as the Mother Abbess, Kevin Earley as the Captain, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max, and Kate Loprest as Elsa — bringing a new perspective, as well as an astonishingly original interpretation to one of our most beloved works, now seen in the individual light of today.”

Produced by Concord Theatricals and NETworks Presentations, the production will launch at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY from September 5-6, and tour North America for multiple seasons, playing multi-week and week-long engagements. Learn more and see a complete list of tour stops for the 2025-26 season at www.SoundOfMusicOnTour.com.

The spirited, romantic and beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family features an unforgettable Tony, GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including legendary favorites “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and “The Sound of Music.”

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 60th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film, which continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time, is being celebrated throughout 2025.

This production is directed by Jack O’Brien (2024 recipient of Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), and choreographed by Danny Mefford (Broadway’s Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen, Fun Home). Associate Director is Matt Lenz, and Associate Choreographer is Mark Myars. The design and Production Team is comprised of Douglas W. Schmidt, Set Design (Tony Award nominee: The Front Page, Into the Woods); Jane Greenwood, Costume Design (2014 recipient of Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), Natasha Katz, Lighting Design (Eight-time Tony Award winner: Sweeney Todd, MJ The Musical, Long Day’s Journey Into Night, An American in Paris); Kai Harada, Sound Design (Dead Outlaw, A Wonderful World, Merrily We Roll Along); Andy Einhorn, Musical Supervisor (Gypsy, Carousel, Hello, Dolly!); Tom Watson, Hair/Wig Design (Spamalot, Harmony, Parade); and Casting by The Telsey Office – Rachel Hoffman, CSA.

Tour Dates

UTICA, NY

Stanley Theatre

September 5–6, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC

Kennedy Center Opera House

September 9 – October 5, 2025

DURHAM, NC

DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center

October 7–12, 2025

DAYTON, OH

Schuster Center

October 14–19, 2025

CHICAGO, IL

James M. Nederlander Theatre

October 21 – November 2, 2025

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

November 4–9, 2025

GREENVILLE, SC

Peace Concert Hall

November 11–16, 2025

CHARLOTTE, NC

Belk Theater at Blumenthal Arts Center

November 18–23, 2025

TORONTO, ON

Princess of Wales Theatre

November 25, 2025 – January 4, 2026

BOSTON, MA

Citizens Opera House

January 6–18, 2026

HUNTSVILLE, AL

Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

January 27 – February 1, 2026

AUSTIN, TX

Bass Concert Hall

February 3–8, 2026

CHATTANOOGA, TN

Memorial Auditorium

February 10–15, 2026

MEMPHIS, TN

Orpheum Theatre

February 17–22, 2026

COLUMBUS, OH

Ohio Theatre

February 24 – March 1, 2026

DETROIT, MI

Fox Theatre

March 5–8, 2026

GREENSBORO, NC

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

March 10–15, 2026

SCHENECTADY, NY

Proctors Theatre

March 17–22, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Academy of Music

March 31 – April 5, 2026

ATLANTA, GA

Fox Theatre

April 7–12, 2026

CLEVELAND, OH

Connor Palace

April 22–26, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA

Pantages Theatre

May 5–24, 2026

SAN DIEGO, CA

San Diego Civic Theatre

May 26–31, 2026

COSTA MESA, CA

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

June 2–14, 2026

RENO, NV

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts

July 14–19, 2026

SAN JOSE, CA

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

July 21–26, 2026

DENVER, CO

Denver Center Buell Theatre

July 29 – August 2, 2026