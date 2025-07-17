Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More to Star in BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse

Audio brought to you by:

The cast and the creative team has been revealed for Bull Durham, the first production of Paper Mill’s 2025-2026 season. The new musical begins performances Thursday, October 2 in a run continuing through Sunday, November 2.



Directed by Marc Bruni (The Great Gatsby) and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse (Smash), Bull Durham will star two-time Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star) as Annie Savoy, Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Crash Davis, Joel Ashur (Nollywood Dreams at Round House Theatre) as Larry, Ashlyn Maddox (Parade) as Millie, James Moye (Tootsie) as Skip, Andrew Poston (Almost Famous) as Jimmy, Will Savarese (Frozen National Tour) as Nuke LaLoosh, and Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can) as Uncle Roy. The ensemble features Mike Baerga, Ellie Barone, Tre’ Booker, Jacob Burns, Daniel DiPinto, Benny Elledge, Diana Huey, Ashton Lambert, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Jessi Little, Carson Hampton Palmer, Valentina Shelton, Jake Trammel, Dori Waymer, Matt Wiercinski, Casey Wortham, and Blake Zelesnikar.



Bull Durham brings the classic 1988 film to the stage. Veteran catcher “Crash” Davis is tasked with mentoring hotshot rookie pitcher “Nuke” LaLoosh, while baseball muse Annie must choose her seasonal protégé. Adapted by its original Academy Award-nominated screenwriter/director, Ron Shelton, with music and lyrics by Susan Werner, this pitch-perfect musical delivers a winning blend of comedy, drama, and romance as passion, ambition, and America’s favorite pastime collide.



The creative team includes Vadim Feichtner (music supervision); August Eriksmoen (orchestrations); Derek McLane (scenic design); Alejo Vietti (costume design); Cory Pattak (lighting design); Haley Parcher (sound design); Liz Printz (hair, wig, and makeup design); Eric Woodall, CSA (casting); and Rocío Mendez (fight and intimacy direction). Vocal arrangements are by Jason DeBord, Tim Weil, and Vadim Feichtner; dance arrangements are by Jason DeBord, Tim Weil, and Sam Davis. The production stage manager is Matthew Lacey.

The musical had its world premiere at the Alliance Theatre in 2014. It went on the play at Theatre Raleigh in fall 2024.

Photo credit: Curtis Brown