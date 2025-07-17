Morgan Dudley, Jack Wolfe and More to Join HADESTOWN on Broadway

The company will also feature Kurt Elling as 'Hermes,' Rebecca Naomi Jones as 'Persephone,' and Paulo Szot as 'Hades'.
Hadestown will welcome a new principal cast to Broadway on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company will feature Morgan Dudley as ‘Eurydice,’ Kurt Elling as ‘Hermes,’ Rebecca Naomi Jones as ‘Persephone,’ Paulo Szot as ‘Hades,’ and Jack Wolfe as ‘Orpheus.’ This will mark the first time the full principal cast has changed over at once since the show opened in 2019.
Hadestown is in its 6th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and is now in its 2nd year in the West End (returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The North American tour has just completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run, and productions recently opened across the globe in Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.
Hadestown currently stars Ali Louis Bourzgui as ‘Orpheus,’ Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,’ Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes,’ Lana Gordon as ‘Persephone,’ and Myra Molloy as ‘Eurydice,’ who will all take their final bow in the production on Sunday, August 31.
They are joined by Marla Louissaint, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the ‘Fates.’ The chorus of ‘Workers’ is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson. Jeffrey Cornelius and Ayla Ciccone-Burton also join the company beginning September 2nd. Casting is by Whitley Theatrical.
Jack Wolfe will not perform in Hadestown from September 9 – September 21. Please visit the Hadestown website for more information on scheduled performer absences.
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.