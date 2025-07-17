Full Cast Set For DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the Muny

Audio brought to you by:

The Muny has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Dear Evan Hansen, which makes its Muny and Midwest regional premiere July 28-Aug. 3 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

Dear Evan Hansen — the profoundly contemporary coming-of-age story about the fragility of life and the need for human connection — is presented by Nestlé Purina PetCare Co.

“What a fantastic collection of artists to explore and release the beauty and power in Dear Evan Hansen,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “This deeply human story is going to soar on our stage.”

Joining previously announced principals Michael Fabisch (Evan Hansen), Jackie Burns (Heidi Hansen), Maggie Lakis (Cynthia Murphy), Rob McClure (Larry Murphy), Afra Sophia Tully (Zoe Murphy), Joshua Bess (Connor Murphy), Bryan Munar (Jared Kleinman) and Savy Jackson (Alana Beck) are Kaley Bender, Vera Brown, Alex Daspit, Samuel Gerber, Josh Hoon Lee, Spencer Davis Milford, Zoë Brooke Reed, Gabi Stapula, Essence Anisa Tyler and Oscar Williams (Understudy for Evan Hansen).

The company will be joined by the Muny Teens Youth Ensemble, as well as the 12 selected Muny Summer Intensive participants.

The creative team for Dear Evan Hansen is led by Rob Ruggiero (director), Beth Crandall (choreographer) and Roberto Sinha (music director/conductor).