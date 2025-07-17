REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Will Host CD Signing Event at the Drama Book Shop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will host a CD signing event for their Original Broadway Cast Recording at The Drama Book Shop this month. The event will take place on Thursday, July 31 at 3:00 PM and will feature members of the show’s cast, including Tatianna Córdoba, Florencia Cuenca, Aline Mayagoitia, and Mauricio Mendoza, in addition to Benjamin Velez, one of the musical’s Tony Award-nominated songwriters.

Tickets for the event must be reserved for entry. A pre-ordered purchase of the Real Women Have Curves: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is required for admission.

The CD Real Women Have Curves, which will be released on Friday, July 25, features a 28-page booklet with complete lyrics, color production photography and more. The album, currently available on streaming and digital platforms, was produced by Julio Reyes Copello, the 15-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical features direction and choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by the Tony Award-nominated duo of Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Real Women Have Curves – which ran at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre from April 1 to June 29, 2025 – received 12 award nominations, including a Tony Award nomination for “Best Original Score” (Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez) and a Tony Award nomination for “Best Featured Actress in a Musical” (Justina Machado). The show was hailed as “an absolute joy to witness” by Entertainment Weekly and “the most relevant musical of the year” by Time Out New York. New York Magazine / Vulture raved that “Huerta and Velez’s songs are buoyant and engaging.” The New York Times praised the show’s “hummable score that sounds variously of Mexico, Broadway and American pop.”

Joy Huerta is one half of the internationally acclaimed, Grammy and six-time Latin Grammy-winning duo Jesse & Joy. Their music – a vibrant tapestry of heartfelt lyrics, infectious melodies, and stunning vocal harmonies – has resonated with audiences across the globe, giving the world hits like “¡Corre!,” “Un Besito Más,” and “Con Quién se Queda el Perro?” Joy’s distinctive vocals and passionate performances are a key ingredient in the duo’s Signature Sound, solidifying her place as a leading voice in Latin music. Her influence and artistry have been further celebrated by the Latin Recording Academy, who named her a “Leading Lady of Entertainment.”

Benjamin Velez is a composer/lyricist born and raised in Miami, FL. Winner of the Jonathan Larson Grant, Kleban Award for Lyrics, Stephen Schwartz Award, and Fred Ebb Award. Credits include Borderline (O’Neill National Musical Theater Conference), The Tempest (Shakespeare in the Park), Kiss My Aztec (Berkeley Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Hartford Stage) written with John Leguizamo, and Real Women Have Curves. BenjaminVelez.com

Julio Reyes Copello is a celebrated music producer, composer and pianist with 15 Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards, including “Producer of the Year” in 2022, alongside over 58 nominations and 15 Billboard chart-topping songs. With more than 10 ASCAP Awards, Reyes Copello has spent over two decades writing, recording, and producing for the most iconic International Artists, including Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin, Nelly Furtado, Alejandro Sanz, Laura Pausini, Brian May, David Bisbal, and many more. Beyond his work with top-tier artists, Julio has composed, arranged, and recorded soundtracks for prestigious projects such as the VR experience Mars 2030 in collaboration with NASA, Fusion, and N-Vidia. He has conducted and recorded the London Symphony Orchestra four times, produced the original soundtrack for the animated film Koati (produced by Sofía Vergara), and composed music for the TV series “Hawthorne,” produced by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. In January 2024, he released the soundtrack for the “El Zorro” series, which includes the Latin Grammy-nominated song “A La Mitad.”

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical starred Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana; film and television actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time,” “Pulse,” “Six Feet Under”) as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter; Florencia Cuenca (Broadway debut) as Estela; Shelby Acosta (1776) as Prima Flaca; Carla Jimenez (Broadway debut) as Pancha; Aline Mayagoitia (Broadway debut, Six Boleyn Tour) as Itzel; Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl; Mason Reeves (Broadway debut, Frozen National Tour) as Henry; Jennifer Sánchez (Elf) as Rosalí; Sandra Valls (Broadway debut) as Prima Fulvia; along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show. Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical also features music direction by Roberto Sinha, scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez and Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award winner John Shivers, video design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, hair, wig, and make-up design by Krystal Balleza & Will Vicari, orchestrations by Nadia DiGiallonardo, Joy Huerta, Rich Mercurio, and Benjamin Velez, and casting by X Casting/Victor Vazquez, CSA and ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA. Tripp Phillips serves as Production Stage Manager, B.J. Holt as General Manager, and Alecia Parker as Executive Producer.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves (screenplay by Josefina López and George LaVoo). American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) at Harvard University produced the musical’s critically acclaimed world premiere in 2023.