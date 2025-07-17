BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/17/2025; Jobs In Tech, Costumes, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 7/17/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Nashville Repertory Theatre Artistic Director

Nashville Repertory Theatre (Nashville Rep) is seeking a visionary, collaborative, and strategic Artistic Director to co-lead the organization at a pivotal moment in its evolution. The Artistic Director will be a bold and inclusive artistic leader who is deeply passionate about theatre’s role in shaping culture and community. They will provide the creative vision for Nashville Rep, curating an annual production season that is both artistically vibrant, community-centered and fiscally responsible... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Submissions Star Workshop

**Registration Required - please see below!!** Submissions Star Workshop Lead by Jackie Vetter Hosted by Anaconda Ensemble Theatre Either July 21st or 22nd 8 pm EST/ 6 pm MST (1.5 hours) both days Via GoogleMeet Price: $35 Class Capacity: 20 (need 5 to run the class!) ________ Not sure how to start your acting career? You find yourself nervous about submitting to auditions and actor calls you see? Curious about how to put your best foot forward when applying for proj... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant

APPLY ONLINE: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=1e34a693-c727-4bad-a375-635146a58b08&ccId=9200737112200_2&type=JS&lang=en_US&jobId=552339 TITLE: Executive Assistant REPORTS TO: Executive Director & Artistic Director STATUS: Regular/Full Time/Exempt SALARY RANGE: $60,000-$65,000 Annually ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Tour Technical Director - The Acting Company

General: The Acting Company seeks a Touring Technical Director (TD) for their 2025-26 National Tour. The TD will join the production during its design and rehearsal process in NYC while beginning the tour advance with the Production Manager. The TD will lead load in and the tech of the production at its regional presenting theatre with the rest of the technical tour staff. While on the road, the TD will lead the scenic load-in, coordinating the work of all departments and tour staff (Lighting S... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Teatro SEA Repertory, 2025/2026 Season

Teatro SEA, New York's award-winning Latino theater for young audiences, is seeking bilingual (English and Spanish), versatile actors, actor-singers, dancers, and puppeteers to portray a variety of roles in its repertory productions, as well as in upcoming workshop-productions for adult audiences at the theater's home base on the Lower East Side during the 2025/26 season.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Tour Technical Director - The Acting Company

The Acting Company seeks a Touring Technical Director (TD) for their 2025-26 National Tour. The TD will join the production during its design and rehearsal process in NYC while beginning the tour advance with the Production Manager. The TD will lead load in and the tech of the production at its regional presenting theatre with the rest of the technical tour staff. While on the road, the TD will lead the scenic load-in, coordinating the work of all departments and tour staff (Lighting Supervisor,... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS FELLOW

Signature Theatre, one of New York’s leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Fellow for our production of Oratorio For Living Things, by Signature’s newest Resident Playwright, Heather Christian. The Oratorio For Living Things Fellow is a full-time, temporary member of Signature’s team. Working closely with Signature staff, the Oratorio For Living Things Fellow will provide administrative and logistical support. The Fellow will work directly with Signature’s General Management, Production, D... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: THE BROKEN JUG by Heinrich von Kleist, a new adaptation

a NEW adaptation of the classic lively German farce involving official skullduggery in a small Dutch village during a trial with great opportunities for high-spirited comedic business. The show is a period piece and will be performed with the comedic characterizations expected of a farce. There are powerful, funny monologues. All Roles are open. Refer to the FB page for show particulars.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Technical Director / Project Manager

Who We Are: Global Scenic Services is a leading provider of scenic fabrication, automation, and production services for the live entertainment industry. Based in a 50,000 sq ft space in Bridgeport, CT, we design, build, and install custom scenery for Broadway, television/film, cruise lines, museums, theme parks, and more. To learn more, please visit www.globalscenicservices.com About the Role: As Project Manager, you’ll serve as the key liaison between clients and our internal departments... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Technical Director / Project Manager

... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: MUSIC DIRECTOR (Immediate Opening)

IMMEDIATE OPENING for a MUSIC DIRECTOR, because we have had to add a show to our 3rd Session due to a last minute influx in registration. Stagedoor is an internationally recognized Theatre Camp, listed as “the coolest camp for kids” by TEEN PEOPLE, located in NY. We provide an immersive summer stock style experience for the approximately 275 campers (ages 10 to 18) and 150 staff (recruited from all over the world) who call Stagedoor home. Over the summer season we produce 40 ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking an African American Tennessee local to direct Crowns, the Musical in 2026

Seeking an African American director for Crowns, the musical to be performed in Cookeville TN in March 2026. Please send a resume and headshot to Kathleen Gilpatrick: kathleen@cookevilletheatreco.org ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Room and Reservation Coordinator

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers in need. In 2024, ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: SEEKING GEORGIA LOCALS - Sound Designer & Technical Director for XANADU

SEEKING: GEORGIA Locals - SOUND DESIGNER & TECHNICAL DIRECTOR for The Art Farm at Serenbe and Eric Quang Gelb present XANADU! —- Campily and cleverly making an unlikely match of both the conventions of Greek theatre and the themes of the rockin’ 80s, this all-new production is built just for the Art Farm. Inviting audiences to take their seats outside, you’ve never been closer to the action at the Art Farm’s very own, totally rad, roller rink under the stars. Inspired by, a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Programs Manager

DEPARTMENT: Education

REPORTS TO: Director of Education

CLASSIFICATION: Annual, Full-time; Exempt (not eligible for overtime)

COMPENSATION: $60,000/year; medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, paid holidays; paid parental leave; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, supplemental, long-term and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer contribution and match, acc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Information Technology at Lincoln Center Theater

Overview: Lincoln Center Theater has produced over 200 plays and musicals at the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters at Lincoln Center and other theaters on and off-Broadway, as well as touring productions nationally and around the world. LCT is committed to developing and producing new works and classics with an emphasis on the work of new and emerging playwrights, directors, and designers. LCT’s education program, Open Stages, reaches thousands of public-school student... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical

Georgia Ensemble Theatre in Sandy Springs, GA is excited to announce non-Equity auditions for Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical ABOUT: Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical Created by: Richard Maltby, Jr. Conceived by: William Meade Orchestrations by: Steven Bishop and Jeff Lisenby Using the music of: Johnny Cash Directed by: Chris Damiano Location: Georgia Ensemble Theatre at Act 3 Playhouse; 6285-R Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 First Rehearsal: August 26th, 2025 Rehears... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stagehand 6B

JOB TITLE: Stagehand 6B REPORTS TO: Director of Production FLSA Status: Full-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $29.76 per hour UNION: IATSE Local 2 LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Stagehand to be an essential member of our Show Run Crew Staff for the 8-show season, our annual production of A Christmas Carol, New Stages Festival, and special events. Their primary space will be the Owen Theatre, and they may join the Albe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sales and Box Office Manager

POSITION SUMMARY The Atlanta Opera seeks a dynamic and customer-focused Sales and Box Office Manager to oversee box office operations, ticketing systems, retail sales, and membership fulfillment. This role plays a key part in driving earned revenue and enhancing the patron experience. The Manager will collaborate closely with the marketing team to support campaign implementation, coordinate promotions, and ensure seamless integration of sales and marketing initiatives. The ideal candidate is a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Currently celebrating its 35th Season, Everyman Theatre seeks a positive, collaborative, and dynamic leader to serve as its second-ever Artistic Director, helping to shape the artistic footprint of this robust organization, its beautiful facility in downtown Baltimore, and its core Resident Company of Artists. Working in partnership with Everyman’s Managing Director and with an engaged Board of Directors, the new Artistic Director will build upon the compelling vision initiated by Founder Vin... (more)

Temp Jobs - Non Theatrical: Calling Stage Manager

The Calling Stage Manager (CSM) is a critical member of the Production team, serving as the primary communication link between The Atlanta Opera (TAO) and all members of a production, including artists, designers, and other stakeholders, during the full production period. The CSM is responsible for collaborating with visiting creative team members and TAO staff to determine all rehearsal and performance needs for the production. The CSM will execute all elements of the production technical cue... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Producer, New Work Development Center - School of Drama - College of Fine Arts

***Please visit the URL below to APPLY***: https://cmu.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/CMU/details/Associate-Producer--New-Work-Development-Center---School-of-Drama---College-of-Fine-Arts_2023462?q=2023462 The newly formed Center for New Work Development will provide producing support for Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama and Pittsburgh’s established theaters and arts institutions to generate new work initiatives, spearhead funding for these ideas, and facilitate a more comprehensive c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Craftsperson

Position Title: Costume Craftsperson Department: Costume Shop, Production Dept. Reports To: Costume Shop Manager Job Type: Full-time, Seasonal, Non-Exempt Salary/Wage: $18.00 per hour Benefits Eligible: Yes Targeted Start Date: August 4, 2025 Syracuse Stage is committed to anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion in all areas of our work, on and offstage, and is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Syracuse Stage acknowledges with respect, the Onondaga Nation, firekeepers of the Hauden... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: POW In The Park - The Boys in the Band

BOYS IN THE BAND AUDITIONS To schedule an audition send a request to: RonnieLarsenPresents@gmail.com POW! in the Park - Audition Information We’re casting men of all ages and ethnicities. Auditions are scheduled for Sunday, July 20 (6:30 pm - 9:30 pm) and Monday, July 21 (5:30 pm - 8:30pm). Auditions will consist of cold readings in small groups. A listing of all key information including rehearsal/performance schedule can be found below. This production will be performed... (more)

