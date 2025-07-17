Video: Audra McDonald, Denée Benton, & More Discuss Portrayal of Black Elite in THE GILDED AGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new behind-the-scenes video has been released for The Gilded Age, featuring interviews with cast members and Broadway alums Audra McDonald, Phylicia Rashad, Denée Benton, and Jordan Donica.

These stars, along with executive producers from the show, discuss the exploration of Black elite social dynamics as presented in the series. Taking place in the 1880s, Season 3 introduces the Kirkland family, played by Rashad, Donica, and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Their portrayal contrasts with the Scotts (McDonald, Benton, and John Douglas Thompson), offering a nuanced look at the Black experience during the Gilded Age.

"It's important that we have the Scotts and the Kirklands engage with one another because it allows us a different portal into the Black elite," says co-executive producer Erica Armstrong Dunbar in the video.

"Colorism is something that not only do we experience externally, but we experience internally," added Benton. "It feels extremely relevant to the opportunities that I even think to consider for me as an actress, being dark-skinned. I thought it was a really astute nuance to bring into the show." New episodes air on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max

In Season 3 of The Gilded Age, the stakes continue to grow as Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.

Take a look here to learn about all of the Broadway stars this season and check out our exclusive interview with actor Douglas Sills.

The Season 3 cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

The Gilded Age is created, written, and executive produced by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey). Other credits include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Michael Engler, Bob Greenblatt, Sonja Warfield, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield as executive producers.