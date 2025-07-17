Cherry Lane Theatre Sets Reopening Date for September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cherry Lane Theatre, the historic Off-Broadway venue in New York City, will officially reopen this September, with a programming lineup that includes theater, film, comedy, and music events. As BroadwayWorld reported in 2023, the theatre was purchased by the film studio A24.

The launch will kick off with a week of "Red Door Reopening" events from September 8-14, including the newly announced Sundays with Sofia, a series of film screenings hosted by celebrated director Sofia Coppola. The inaugural edition will be a showing of Adrian Lyne's Foxes, screening on September 14, followed by a block party.

Other programming will be announced at a later time, but is expected to include multi-week theater productions, standup, film screenings, staged readings, and pop-up performances. Newly minted renovations include new seating, updated technical equipment, a new film projector and screen, and a refurbished lobby, now with a concessions kiosk.

Last month, it was also announced that a new dining experience will be available upon the theaters' reopening, now confirmed to be called Wild Cherry. The venue will include a lobby restaurant and bar, run by the team behind Frenchette, Le Rock, and most recently, Le Veau D’Or.

The Cherry Lane Theatre has been around since 1923, and has been home to mainstage productions and its award-winning Mentor Project, which for 20 years has paired emerging writers with established playwrights in the development, rehearsal and fully-staged production of their work.

Writers who have been mentored at Cherry Lane include Katori Hall, Sheila Callaghan, Rajiv Joseph, Anne Washburn, Jocelyn Bioh, Nathan Yungerberg, Ren Dara Santiago, Jiehae Park and Antoinette Nwandu, whose play PASS OVER was produced by Mentor Project in 2016. Mentors have included Lynn Nottage, Taylor Mac, Craig Lucas, Lucy Thurber, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Kwame Kwei Armah and Diana Oh.

A24 is the studio behind numerous films, such as Sing Sing, Babygirl, Queer, and the critically-acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once. Other A24 films include The Humans, Hereditary, Zola, The Florida Project, Lady Bird, Moonlight, Uncut Gems, Eighth Grade, Aftersun, and more.