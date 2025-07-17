Justin Woody (aka Onya Nurve) and Noah Silverman to Lead KINKY BOOTS North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Initial cast members for the North American Tour of KINKY BOOTS has been revealed! Justin Woody (drag superstar “Onya Nurve”) will take on the role of Lola, and Noah Silverman will play Charlie Price; additional casting will be released at a later date. The tour kicks off on November 19, 2025, in Elmira, NY and will continue across North America, making stops in cities including Boston, Hartford, Dallas, and Charlotte. Dates continue to be announced; for a complete list of tour stops, visit KinkyBootsMusical.com.

Winner of the Tony, Grammy, and London’s Olivier Awards for Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.



Based on true events, KINKY BOOTS follows the journey of two people with nothing in common… or so they think. Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

The North American Tour of KINKY BOOTS is produced by Crossroads Live North America. The tour’s creative team includes DB Bonds (Associate Director), Rusty Mowery (Associate Choreographer), Will Van Dyke (Music Supervisor), and Murnane Casting (Casting).



The KINKY BOOTS creative team includes Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), and Josh Marquette (Hair Design).