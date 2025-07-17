Connie Francis, Singer Portrayed in JUST IN TIME on Broadway, Dies at 87

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that singer and actor Connie Francis has died at age 87. Her death was confirmed on social media by Ron Roberts, a friend of Francis' who served as her copyright manager.

Connie Francis is currently being portrayed on stage by Gracie Lawrence in the Broadway musical Just In Time, The Bobby Darin Story. Francis was introduced to Darin early in her career, and he helped write several songs for her, before the pair developed a romantic relationship.

Francis rose to fame in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and is estimated to have sold more than 200 million records worldwide. She was the first woman in history to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 when "Everybody's Somebody's Fool" topped the chart in 1960. She was also the first woman to have three No. 1 hits on the chart, just three of her 53 career hits.

In addition to her music career, Francis made several film appearances including "Rock, Rock, Rock!", "Jamboree", "The Sheriff of Fractured Jaw", "Where The Boys Are", "Follow The Boys", "Looking For Love", and "When the Boys Meet the Girls."

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff