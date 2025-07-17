Video: Lady Gaga Evokes THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in New 'Mayhem Ball' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lady Gaga is giving a nod to The Phantom of the Opera in her new concert tour! While singing the Grammy and Oscar-winning "Shallow" in her new Mayhem Ball concert tour, Gaga boards a small boat that her alter ego, the Mistress of Mayhem, rows. The moment evokes the title song in The Phantom of the Opera, where Christine sings on a boat steered by the Phantom.

Watch the performance from last night's opening night of the tour in Las Vegas below. More stops are planned in New York City, Chicago, Seattle, London, and more.

Whoever idea was doing Shallow performance like this deserves everything! pic.twitter.com/Vh0fbw4wkO — Anthony | GAGASKING (@GagasKING) July 17, 2025

The new performance follows the announcement that Gaga's frequent stylist and collaborator, Nicola Formichetti, will serve as the "Director of Masks" for The Phantom of the Opera's upcoming return to New York City – Masquerade.

Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem, arrived earlier this month and has since debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200. Recorded at Shangri-La Studios near her home in Malibu, the album features previously released singles “Disease,” “Abracadabra,” and “Die With a Smile.” The 14-track project was executive produced by Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt. Producers on the album include Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein.

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the Music Of The Night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade.

The Mayhem Ball Dates

July 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

July 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 22 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 26 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sept. 1 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sept. 29 – London, U.K. – The O2

Sept. 30 – London, U.K. – The O2

Oct. 2 – London, U.K. – The O2

Oct. 7 – Manchester, U.K. – Co-Op Live

Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Nov. 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Nov. 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Nov. 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Nov. 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena