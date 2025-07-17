Matte Martinez Will Take Over the Title Role in MJ THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Matte Martinez will assume the titular role of ‘MJ' in Broadway's smash-hit musical MJ on Tuesday, September 2nd. Martinez made his Broadway debut at the Neil Simon Theatre in October 2023 and is currently in the company as Standby for ‘MJ' and ‘Michael.' He succeeds Elijah Rhea Johnson, who has been in the role since April 2023, and will play his final performance on Sunday, August 31st.

“Matte gives audiences a dazzling portrayal of ‘MJ', stated director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. “We are excited for him to step in to the part full time and lead the show forward with his exceptional performance.”

Watch Martinez perform at Broadway in Bryant Park.

MJ now spans three continents between five global productions. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.8 million patrons on Broadway, has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times. The Broadway production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson. The North American Tour has played to over 1.5 million patrons and is currently playing in Portland, OR at Kelly Auditorium starring Jordan Markus. The Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London's Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg's Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Sydney's Lyric Theatre starring Roman Banks.

Biography

Matte Martinez (MJ) is a multi-talented artist known for his singing, dancing, and acting. He's making his broadway debut here at MJ and couldn't be more excited! Matte started performing on tour all across the country at age 10 with the world famous kids group, Kidz Bop. He co-wrote a song for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” season four and is currently creating and starring in a new musical he created the story and music for with his writing partner. He's also appeared on TV shows such as “The Good Doctor” and “Saturdays” on Disney Channel. You can find him on social media @mattemartinez.