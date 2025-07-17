Exclusive: Watch Highlights from BEAU THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Out of the Box Theatrics is now presenting the world premiere of Beau the Musical, conceived and written by Douglas Lyons, with music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. The production, which is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes will now play through August 3, 2025 at 154 Christopher Street.

The cast features Matt Rodin as Ace Baker, Chris Blisset as Beau, Amelia Cormack as Raven, Seth Eliser as Standby, Andrea Goss as Nurse/Karina/Le-Ann, Cory Jeacoma as Ferris, Tyler Donovan McCall as Standby, Miyuki Miyagi as Daphney, Pearl Rhein as Standby, Derek J. Stoltenberg as Dennis, Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Standby, and Matt Wolpe as Larry.

Beau the Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker (Rodin) – a young queer man whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather is actually still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changes his life by putting a guitar in his hand.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you exclusive highlights of the cast in action!