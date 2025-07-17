Hudson Hall Names Adam Weinert As New Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Board of Directors of Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House has appointed Adam Weinert as its new Executive Director. Weinert succeeds longtime Executive Director Tambra Dillon, who announced her plans to step down earlier this year after 13 years of transformative leadership. Based in Hudson, Weinert is a respected cultural leader and accomplished choreographer with a longstanding relationship with Hudson Hall and deep ties to the local community. Weinert will step into the role full time in the fall, following a transition period over the summer.

"My relationship with Hudson Hall began over ten years ago, and it's remained a creative home ever since," said Weinert. "Stepping into this role is deeply meaningful, and I'm grateful to the board and staff for their trust as we begin this next chapter together."

Weinert first came to Hudson Hall in 2014 as an artist-in-residence, developing Monument, a work that later premiered at the Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and toured internationally. From 2017 to 2019, he conceived and directed Rip the Nut, a family-friendly mashup of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite and Washington Irving's Rip Van Winkle story, commissioned by Hudson Hall as part of the city's beloved Winter Walk festival. He also co-founded Waterfront Wednesdays, a free weekly community summer series at Hudson's riverfront park offering performance, family activities, local food and craft vendors.

In addition to his artistic accomplishments, Weinert has held key leadership positions at arts and civic organizations across the region. He served as Artistic Associate at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, where he programmed residencies and public events, cultivated artist relationships, and supported strategic development efforts. He is the Executive Director of the Hudson Sloop Club, has served as Chair of the Hudson Arts Coalition, and previously served as COO of the Tiger House boutique hotel in Hudson. In 2020, he founded Jacob's Garden, a working farm and public art project on the grounds of Jacob's Pillow.

"Adam brings a rare combination of visionary artistry and demonstrated leadership," said Paul Barrett, President of Hudson Hall's Board of Directors. "He has a proven ability to connect with community members, support fellow artists, and manage complex programs with creativity and care. We're so pleased to welcome him into this role and excited for the future of Hudson Hall under his direction."

Weinert brings both academic rigor and hands-on experience as an artist to the role. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School and holds an M.A. from New York University's Gallatin School. His writing has appeared in The New York Times and PAJ: A Journal of Performance and Art. As an artist, Weinert's choreography has been presented at venues including the Museum of Modern Art New York, Tate Britain, Tate Modern, and the Palais Garnier. A Bessie Award Honoree, Weinert has received numerous accolades for his work exploring the intersection of performance, place, and community.

"This building has long stood at the heart of Hudson's civic and cultural life," said Weinert. "I'm excited to keep that spirit alive by supporting work that reflects the community, welcomes new perspectives, and invites participation at every level."

As Weinert prepares to step into the role full-time, current Executive Director Tambra Dillon is working closely with him and the Board to ensure a smooth transition. "It's been my honor to serve this extraordinary institution and community," said Dillon. "I've known Adam as both an artist and a collaborator for many years, and I'm confident that under his leadership Hudson Hall will continue to thrive as a beacon for the arts in the Hudson Valley. I'm excited to pass the baton to a new generation and especially to someone who brings fresh energy, deep local knowledge, and a heartfelt commitment to Hudson Hall's mission as a civic partner and creative hub for our community."