Can You Guess the Cast of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE in Emojis?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of William Finn & Rachel Sheinkin’s landmark Tony Award-winning musical comedy, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will return to the New York stage this fall. The musical will begin previews on November 7, with opening night set for November 17, 2025.

The show is now teasing its cast via Instagram. Can you guess the spellers from these emojis?

Directed & choreographed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen), the musical will be presented by Barbara Whitman (A Strange Loop), Aaron Glick (Kimberly Akimbo), and Timothy Bloom (Gutenberg! The Musical!). The show is presented by special arrangement with David Stone.

Six spellers enter, but only one can win The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences across the world since its Tony–winning Broadway debut in 2005. It now returns to New York in a special 20th Anniversary production that celebrates the singular heart, humor, and verve that cemented its place in the musical theater canon.



Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin (Striking 12, Sleeping Beauty Wakes) and a vibrant score by Tony Award winner William Finn (Falsettos, A New Brain), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation. Declared by The New York Times as an “irresistible musical” that is “refreshingly handcrafted, effortlessly endearing, and riotously funny,” The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee delivers an unforgettable experience that is sure to leave audiences spellbound.



The musical is produced by Barbara Whitman, Aaron Glick, and Timothy Bloom. Spelling Bee is presented by special arrangement with David Stone. The co-producers are James L. Nederlander, Patrick Catullo, Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Jeffrey Finn, and Rachel Sussman.



Cast and further creative team details for the production will be announced at a later date. Tickets will go on sale in July.