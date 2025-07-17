Video: Watch New Footage of Rachel Zegler-Led EVITA in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Watch a first look at EVITA in London starring Rachel Zegler as Eva Perón. Jamie Lloyd's new production of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical also stars Diego Andres Rodriguez as Che and James Olivas as Juan Perón. They are joined by joined by Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi and Bella Brown as The Mistress / Alternate Eva.

The production is running at The London Palladium through September 6 only.

The Ensemble are Carl Au, Gabriela Benedetti, Shakara Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Kyeirah D'Marni, Sally Frith, DeAngelo Jones, Lucas Koch, Natasha Leaver, Michael Lin, Dianté Lodge, Louis Mackrodt, Mireia Mambo, Mia Mullarkey, Perry O’Dea, Alysha Sontae, Monica Swayne, Jon Tsouras and Harrison Wilde, with Myla Carmen, Barney Hudson, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs and Regan Bailey Walker as Swings. Auora Breslin, Lois Haidar, Siena Merilind-Wu and Ffion Rosalie Williams share the role of The Child.

The creative team are Fabian Aloise (Choreographer); Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costume Designer); Alan Williams (Music Supervisor and Musical Director); Jon Clark (Lighting Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Will Burton CDG (Casting Director); Jim Carnahan (US Casting Director); Carole Hancock (Wigs, Hair and Make up Designer); Harry Blumenau (Children’s Casting/ Children's Administration); Kate Waters (Fight Director); Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Coordinator); Rupert Hands (Associate Director); Amy Thornton (Associate Choreographer); Cory Hippolyte (Resident Director); Paris Green (Resident Choreographer); Rachel Wingate (Associate Set Designer); Kelsh B-D (Associate Sound Designer); Lucía Sánchez Roldán (Associate Lighting Designer); Rachel Woodhouse (Costume Supervisor); Harry Barker (Assistant Sound Designer); Andy Barnwell and Rich Weedon for BW Musicians (Orchestral Management)

EVITA features an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me. Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul.