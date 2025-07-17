 tracking pixel
Video: Watch New Footage of Rachel Zegler-Led EVITA in London

By: Jul. 17, 2025
Watch a first look at EVITA in London starring Rachel Zegler as Eva Perón. Jamie Lloyd's new production of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical also stars Diego Andres Rodriguez as Che and James Olivas as Juan Perón. They are joined by joined by Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi and Bella Brown as  The Mistress / Alternate Eva. 

The production is running at The London Palladium through September 6 only.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EVITA (@officialevita)

The Ensemble are Carl Au, Gabriela Benedetti, Shakara Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Kyeirah D'Marni,  Sally Frith, DeAngelo Jones, Lucas Koch, Natasha Leaver, Michael Lin, Dianté Lodge, Louis  Mackrodt, Mireia Mambo, Mia Mullarkey, Perry O’Dea, Alysha Sontae, Monica Swayne, Jon  Tsouras and Harrison Wilde, with Myla Carmen, Barney Hudson, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty  Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs and Regan Bailey Walker as Swings. Auora Breslin, Lois Haidar, Siena  Merilind-Wu and Ffion Rosalie Williams share the role of The Child. 

The creative team are Fabian Aloise (Choreographer); Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costume  Designer); Alan Williams (Music Supervisor and Musical Director); Jon Clark (Lighting Designer);  Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Will Burton CDG (Casting Director); Jim Carnahan (US Casting  Director); Carole Hancock (Wigs, Hair and Make up Designer); Harry Blumenau (Children’s Casting/  Children's Administration); Kate Waters (Fight Director); Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor); Ingrid  Mackinnon (Intimacy Coordinator); Rupert Hands (Associate Director); Amy Thornton (Associate  Choreographer); Cory Hippolyte (Resident Director); Paris Green (Resident Choreographer); Rachel  Wingate (Associate Set Designer); Kelsh B-D (Associate Sound Designer); Lucía Sánchez Roldán (Associate Lighting Designer); Rachel Woodhouse (Costume Supervisor); Harry Barker (Assistant  Sound Designer); Andy Barnwell and Rich Weedon for BW Musicians (Orchestral Management) 

EVITA features an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me. Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul. 



