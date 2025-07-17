Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Video: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN's Amalia Yoo & Fina Strazza Show Off Their Broadway Crib When Amalia Yoo and Fina Strazza aren't back in school onstage in Broadway's John Proctor Is the Villain, you'll find them backstage at the Booth Theatre in Dressing Room 1! In this video, watch in this video as the duo welcomes us to their Broadway crib for inside look at their favorite Twilight t-shirt, pet cat 'Snacktime', and of course, all of their favorite fan-made treasures.



Exclusive: Douglas Sills on Chef Borden’s Romantic Journey in THE GILDED AGE, Working with Celia Keenan-Bolger, & More BroadwayWorld recently caught up with Broadway alum Douglas Sills, who plays Chef Josh Borden in The Gilded Age, to discuss his major moment in Episode 4, working with co-star Celia Keenan-Bolger, and more.



Michael Urie, Kumail Nanjiani, & Jenn Harris To Join OH, MARY! on Broadway in August Broadway’s hit comedy Oh, Mary! will welcome three new stars this summer. Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Urie, and Jenn Harris will join the Tony-winning production beginning Monday, August 4.

Around the Broadway World

by A.A. Cristi

by Josh Sharpe

Atlantic Theater Company has revealed its Judith Champion Launch Commissioning Program writers for 2025. Learn more about the Commissioning Program and the writers here!. ( more... Two River Theater has appointed three new Board Members highlighting a distinguished and versatile group of individuals. Learn more about the company changes here!. ( more... Project Admission - the industry's leading ticketing technology platform - has retained industry expert Carl Thomas to help accelerate the company's growth.. ( more... Today, the Healey-Driscoll Administration launched the Live Theater Tax Credit Pilot Program to support the development and expansion of live theatrical productions in Massachusetts. Learn more! . ( more... Following rumors of a December release for the highly anticipated filmed version of Merrily We Roll Along, Sony Pictures Classics has confirmed a release date of December 5, 2025.. ( more... 'Theater' was recently featured as a final Jeopardy on an episode of the popular game show. The clue given to the contestants was: 'The title of a Pulitzer-winning play from 2006 mentions this month, as does another winner 54 years prior.' Watch the video to find out the answer!. ( more...

Mattel Unveils WICKED: FOR GOOD Line: Elphaba, Glinda, Dorothy, & More

by Josh Sharpe

Following the massive merchandising rollout for Wicked: Part One in 2024, Mattel is returning for more offerings for collectors and young fans alike. New dolls based on characters such as Glinda, Elphaba, and The Wizard are available to order from retailers beginning today, July 16.. (more...)

