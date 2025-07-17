Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's time to catch up on all the latest buzz from the Great White Way and beyond. Yesterday was packed with exciting announcements and backstage peeks—from Amalia Yoo and Fina Strazza showing off their Broadway digs at John Proctor Is the Villain, to Douglas Sills diving deep into his romantic arc in The Gilded Age, and the news that Michael Urie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Jenn Harris will join the cast of Oh, Mary! this August. Plus, pop culture met Broadway with a Broadway-themed Final Jeopardy! question, and we got fresh looks at MJ The Musical in London and Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack’d at Alley Theatre. Don't miss the new WICKED collectible dolls unveiled by Mattel, and mark your calendar: the filmed Merrily We Roll Along finally has a December 2025 release! There’s much more below—let’s dive in and start your day the Broadway way!
|Today's Call Sheet
Thursday, July 17
Broadway in Bryant Park
Sunday, July 20
Sunset Blvd. closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
Video: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN's Amalia Yoo & Fina Strazza Show Off Their Broadway Crib
When Amalia Yoo and Fina Strazza aren't back in school onstage in Broadway's John Proctor Is the Villain, you'll find them backstage at the Booth Theatre in Dressing Room 1! In this video, watch in this video as the duo welcomes us to their Broadway crib for inside look at their favorite Twilight t-shirt, pet cat 'Snacktime', and of course, all of their favorite fan-made treasures.
Exclusive: Douglas Sills on Chef Borden’s Romantic Journey in THE GILDED AGE, Working with Celia Keenan-Bolger, & More
BroadwayWorld recently caught up with Broadway alum Douglas Sills, who plays Chef Josh Borden in The Gilded Age, to discuss his major moment in Episode 4, working with co-star Celia Keenan-Bolger, and more.
Michael Urie, Kumail Nanjiani, & Jenn Harris To Join OH, MARY! on Broadway in August
Broadway’s hit comedy Oh, Mary! will welcome three new stars this summer. Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Urie, and Jenn Harris will join the Tony-winning production beginning Monday, August 4.
|Must Watch
| Video: Can You Solve This Theater-Themed Final JEOPARDY! Question?
by Josh Sharpe
'Theater' was recently featured as a final Jeopardy on an episode of the popular game show. The clue given to the contestants was: 'The title of a Pulitzer-winning play from 2006 mentions this month, as does another winner 54 years prior.' Watch the video to find out the answer!. (more...)
| Video: Matt Doyle & Senzel Ahmady Sing 'My Green Light' Before THE GREAT GATSBY in Seoul
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Matt Doyle and Senzel Ahmady performing 'My Green Light' ahead of starring in The Great Gatsby in Seoul, South Korea. The cast also includes Gerald Caesar, Amber Ardolino, Jeanna De Waal, and more.. (more...)
| Video: Go Backstage with Jeremy Jordan at the Royal Albert Hall
by Nicole Rosky
Earlier this week, Jeremy Jordan returned to London with his biggest ever solo concert, Live at the Royal Albert Hall. Watch in this video to go behind the scenes with Jeremy for soundcheck, dressing room and walk on.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Review: 'FALSETTOS' at Palm Canyon Theatre
by Charlie Thomas
The Palm Canyon Theatre’s production of 'Falsettos,' running through July 20, is a captivating rendition of this beloved musical. Directed by David Brooks, with musical direction by Chuck Peery and choreography by Se Layne, the production manages to capture the essence of William Finn and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning musical with sensitivity and depth.. (more...)
| Photos: Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D at Alley Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Alley Theatre's production of Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd. See photos here and learn how to purchase tickets to the production! . (more...)
| Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL at the Prince Edward Theatre
by Stephi Wild
New photos have been released from the West End production of internationally acclaimed musical MJ, currently at the Prince Edward Theatre in London. Check out photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Mattel Unveils WICKED: FOR GOOD Line: Elphaba, Glinda, Dorothy, & More
by Josh Sharpe
Following the massive merchandising rollout for Wicked: Part One in 2024, Mattel is returning for more offerings for collectors and young fans alike. New dolls based on characters such as Glinda, Elphaba, and The Wizard are available to order from retailers beginning today, July 16.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
|
