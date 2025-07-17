 tracking pixel
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 17, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2025 Image
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's time to catch up on all the latest buzz from the Great White Way and beyond. Yesterday was packed with exciting announcements and backstage peeks—from Amalia Yoo and Fina Strazza showing off their Broadway digs at John Proctor Is the Villain, to Douglas Sills diving deep into his romantic arc in The Gilded Age, and the news that Michael Urie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Jenn Harris will join the cast of Oh, Mary! this August. Plus, pop culture met Broadway with a Broadway-themed Final Jeopardy! question, and we got fresh looks at MJ The Musical in London and Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack’d at Alley Theatre. Don't miss the new WICKED collectible dolls unveiled by Mattel, and mark your calendar: the filmed Merrily We Roll Along finally has a December 2025 release! There’s much more below—let’s dive in and start your day the Broadway way!

But first...

Today's Call Sheet

Thursday, July 17
Broadway in Bryant Park
Sunday, July 20
Sunset Blvd. closes on Broadway

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2025 Image
Video: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN's Amalia Yoo & Fina Strazza Show Off Their Broadway Crib

When Amalia Yoo and Fina Strazza aren't back in school onstage in Broadway's John Proctor Is the Villain, you'll find them backstage at the Booth Theatre in Dressing Room 1! In this video, watch in this video as the duo welcomes us to their Broadway crib for inside look at their favorite Twilight t-shirt, pet cat 'Snacktime', and of course, all of their favorite fan-made treasures.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2025 Image
Exclusive: Douglas Sills on Chef Borden’s Romantic Journey in THE GILDED AGE, Working with Celia Keenan-Bolger, & More

BroadwayWorld recently caught up with Broadway alum Douglas Sills, who plays Chef Josh Borden in The Gilded Age, to discuss his major moment in Episode 4, working with co-star Celia Keenan-Bolger, and more.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2025 Image
Michael Urie, Kumail Nanjiani, & Jenn Harris To Join OH, MARY! on Broadway in August

Broadway’s hit comedy Oh, Mary! will welcome three new stars this summer. Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Urie, and Jenn Harris will join the Tony-winning production beginning Monday, August 4.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2025 Image Video: Can You Solve This Theater-Themed Final JEOPARDY! Question?
by Josh Sharpe
'Theater' was recently featured as a final Jeopardy on an episode of the popular game show. The clue given to the contestants was: 'The title of a Pulitzer-winning play from 2006 mentions this month, as does another winner 54 years prior.' Watch the video to find out the answer!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2025 Image Video: Matt Doyle & Senzel Ahmady Sing 'My Green Light' Before THE GREAT GATSBY in Seoul
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Matt Doyle and Senzel Ahmady performing 'My Green Light' ahead of starring in The Great Gatsby in Seoul, South Korea. The cast also includes Gerald Caesar, Amber Ardolino, Jeanna De Waal, and more.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2025 Image Video: Go Backstage with Jeremy Jordan at the Royal Albert Hall
by Nicole Rosky
Earlier this week, Jeremy Jordan returned to London with his biggest ever solo concert, Live at the Royal Albert Hall. Watch in this video to go behind the scenes with Jeremy for soundcheck, dressing room and walk on.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2025 Image Review: 'FALSETTOS' at Palm Canyon Theatre
by Charlie Thomas
The Palm Canyon Theatre’s production of 'Falsettos,' running through July 20, is a captivating rendition of this beloved musical. Directed by David Brooks, with musical direction by Chuck Peery and choreography by Se Layne, the production manages to capture the essence of William Finn and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning musical with sensitivity and depth.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2025 Image Photos: Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D at Alley Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Alley Theatre's production of Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd. See photos here and learn how to purchase tickets to the production! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2025 Image Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL at the Prince Edward Theatre
by Stephi Wild
New photos have been released from the West End production of internationally acclaimed musical MJ, currently at the Prince Edward Theatre in London. Check out photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Atlantic Theater Company Unveils 2025 Judith Champion Launch Commissions
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Atlantic Theater Company has revealed its Judith Champion Launch Commissioning Program writers for 2025. Learn more about the Commissioning Program and the writers here!. (more...)
Two River Theater Appoints Three New Board Members
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Two River Theater has appointed three new Board Members highlighting a distinguished and versatile group of individuals. Learn more about the company changes here!. (more...)
Project Admission Selects Carl Thomas To Spearhead Reimagination of Digital Ticketing Fan Engagement
by Stephi Wild
Project Admission - the industry's leading ticketing technology platform - has retained industry expert Carl Thomas to help accelerate the company's growth.. (more...)
Massachusetts Launches Live Theater Tax Credit Pilot Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Today, the Healey-Driscoll Administration launched the Live Theater Tax Credit Pilot Program to support the development and expansion of live theatrical productions in Massachusetts. Learn more! . (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Broadway's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film to Hit Theaters This December
by A.A. Cristi
Following rumors of a December release for the highly anticipated filmed version of Merrily We Roll Along, Sony Pictures Classics has confirmed a release date of December 5, 2025.. (more...)
Video: Can You Solve This Theater-Themed Final JEOPARDY! Question?
by Josh Sharpe
'Theater' was recently featured as a final Jeopardy on an episode of the popular game show. The clue given to the contestants was: 'The title of a Pulitzer-winning play from 2006 mentions this month, as does another winner 54 years prior.' Watch the video to find out the answer!. (more...)

Mattel Unveils WICKED: FOR GOOD Line: Elphaba, Glinda, Dorothy, & More
by Josh Sharpe
Following the massive merchandising rollout for Wicked: Part One in 2024, Mattel is returning for more offerings for collectors and young fans alike. New dolls based on characters such as Glinda, Elphaba, and The Wizard are available to order from retailers beginning today, July 16.. (more...)

 
The New York Yankees to Celebrate HAMILTON 10th Anniversary With Baseball Cap
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The New York Yankees will be recognizing the 10th anniversary of Hamilton with guests receiving a co-branded Yankees x Hamilton cap. Learn more and see how to attend the game!. (more...)
MASQUERADE Rehearsals Seen By Rooftop Neighbors on 57th Street
by Michael Major
Residents of West 57th Street are getting a free preview of the immersive new reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera, Masquerade. As the new production continues to rehearse, The Phantom, Christine, and Raoul have been seen.. (more...)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC to Celebrate 60 Years With First-Ever Picture Disk Edition
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Craft Recordings will honor six decades of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music with the soundtrack’s first-ever picture disc edition. Learn more!. (more...)
Ariana Grande Refutes Claims of Quitting Music, Teases 2026 Live Performances
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked star Ariana Grande recently took to Instagram to quell rumors that she is quitting music amid her ever-growing resume of acting roles, which also includes Meet the Parents 4 and the animated musical Oh, the Place You'll Go.. (more...)
Adam Pascal to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Studio Tenn
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Adam Pascal will star in Jesus Christ Superstar at Studio Tenn! Learn more about the production coming to the stage in 2026 and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
GRAMMY Museum to Debut & JULIET Exhibit Beginning This Month
by Josh Sharpe
Los Angeles's GRAMMY Museum will present & Juliet: The Music of Max Martin and Friends, a dynamic new pop-up exhibit celebrating the legendary songwriter and producer Max Martin. . (more...)
Broadway's Krystal Joy Brown to Make Classical Debut on MICROVIDS Album
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway's Krystal Joy Brown will lend her voice to MICROVIDS: 19 Miniatures for Piano, a new album by composer Stefania de Kenessey. Brown serves as a narrator on the album, which marks her classical music album debut.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Ephraim Sykes

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Look, I made a hat.
Where there never was a hat."

- Sunday in the Park with George

