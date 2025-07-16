Video: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN's Amalia Yoo & Fina Strazza Show Off Their Broadway Crib

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When Amalia Yoo and Fina Strazza aren't back in school onstage in Broadway's John Proctor Is the Villain, you'll find them backstage at the Booth Theatre in Dressing Room 1! In this video, watch as the duo welcomes us to their Broadway crib for inside look at their beloved Twilight t-shirt, pet cat 'Snacktime', and of course, all of their favorite fan-made treasures.

"Our show can be really demanding. We have a lot of fun doing it and it's very funny and can seem lighthearted at times, but it has a really heavy theme, that kind get us down sometimes," explained Strazza. "I think it's really important when you're doing something that requires so much of you to have a nice place to come back to that centers you."

Strazza was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in John Proctor Is the Villain. She made her Broadway debut in Matilda in Matilda the Musical. Off-Broadway: Animal, A Loss of Roses, Member of the Wedding. TV: “Paper Girls” (series lead), “Law and Order: SVU” (recurring), “Madam Secretary,” “FBI: Most Wanted” “Last Week Tonight.” A student at NYU’s Tisch, her eight films include Above the Shadows, A Christmas Melody (recording “Oh, Santa!” with director Mariah Carey), and Netflix’s “Fear Street: Prom Queen.”

Yoo is making her Broadway debut in John Proctor Is the Villain. Born and raised in NYC, she recently played Luna in Grief Camp at the Atlantic Theater. On-screen credits include No Hard Feelings and Netflix’s “Grand Army.” She also played Joey in an Off-Broadway production of SLUT: The Play (NPR’s Greene Space). She is a proud alumnus of LaGuardia High School.