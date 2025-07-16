The New York Yankees to Celebrate HAMILTON 10th Anniversary With Baseball Cap

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Yankees will be recognizing the 10th anniversary of Hamilton with the first 10,000 guests in attendance for the Monday, August 25, 7:05 p.m. game vs. Washington receiving a co-branded Yankees x Hamilton cap.

The evening will feature a live performance of the national anthem from original cast member Christopher Jackson, Tony-nominated in 2016 for “Best Featured Actor in a Musical” for his portrayal of George Washington, and a live seventh-inning performance of “God Bless America” from the actors currently playing the Schuyler sisters — Stephanie Umoh (Angelica), Morgan Anita Wood (Eliza), and Cherry Torres (Peggy). Throughout the game, the Yankee Stadium video board will integrate Hamilton-themed elements in its presentation.

Additionally, the ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by original cast member Renée Elise Goldsberry, who won the 2016 Tony Award for “Best Featured Actress in a Musical” for her role as Angelica Schuyler. In June, she released her debut album, Who I Really Am, which features a reimagined and stripped-down version of the hit Hamilton song “Satisfied.”

Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of founding father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won a Grammy Award, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Fans who would like to guarantee receiving one of the limited-edition Yankees x Hamilton co-branded caps may purchase a special event ticket for this game. Please note that there are only 500 Hamilton Cap Night special event tickets available. A link to purchase a special event ticket for Hamilton Cap Night can be found here.