Broadway's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film to Hit Theaters This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following rumors of a December release for the highly anticipated filmed version of Merrily We Roll Along, Sony Pictures Classics has confirmed a release date of December 5, 2025. The proshot for the Tony Award-winning revival will be released in theaters worldwide, via Fathom Entertainment. A previous listing on the AMC Theaters website revealed the release date for the proshot, but was later removed.

Directed by Maria Friedman and produced by Sonia Friedman, the film captures the landmark Broadway revival that became one of the most celebrated theatrical events in recent memory. The production stars Tony Award winners Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff, alongside Tony nominee Lindsay Mendez, with Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke, and Reg Rogers rounding out the principal cast.

In a recent podcast appearance with WhatsOnStage, Sonia Friedman revealed that this is no ordinary stage capture.

"It's not like anything I've ever seen before. It's not a capture, I'll tell you that much. It's like a film in its own right," she shared. "Maria has created sort of a new genre… She's taken six months to edit this, pretty much full time. It's unbelievable."

She added, “I think the only huge sadness for us is that Stephen Sondheim is not here to see it, because he was so proud of what Maria was doing.”

Produced by Friedman alongside David Babani, Patrick Catullo, F. Richard Pappas, and RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick, the film offers fans around the world the opportunity to experience the revival that redefined Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s 1981 cult classic.

Merrily We Roll Along follows the turbulent, decades-spanning friendship of composer Franklin Shepard and his creative collaborators. The 2023 Broadway revival earned widespread acclaim for its emotional clarity and powerful performances, ultimately winning four Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.