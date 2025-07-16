Mattel Unveils WICKED: FOR GOOD Line: Elphaba, Glinda, Dorothy, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following their merchandising rollout for Wicked: Part One in 2024, Mattel is returning for more offerings for collectors and young fans alike. New dolls based on characters such as Glinda, Elphaba, and The Wizard are available to order from retailers beginning today, July 16.

The product lineup includes a new Fashion Doll for Glinda, featuring a "true-to-movie premium gown with sparkly, multi-layer organza skirt, flutter shoulders and shimmery long sleeves." The product comes with her wand, tiara, and heels as accessories. Similarly, a new Elphaba doll is hitting shelves, clad in the recognizable textured black gown, long braided hair, and packaged with her broom, hat, boots, and a mini Grimmerie that opens and closes. Both retail for $39.99.

One of the more exciting inclusions to the lineup is the Dorothy Gale doll, which offers our first detailed look at the character. Rumored (though not confirmed) to be played by Alisa Weir, the Dorothy doll features the Wizard of Oz character in her classic gingham dress, as worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film. Retailing for $24.99, the doll also comes with a basket and her pet dog Toto.

In a previous interview, Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu spoke about the inclusion of the character, who doesn't feature in the stage show. “That intersection is the place that we were first introduced into Oz,” said Chu, of Dorothy. "We tread lightly, but try to make more sense of how it impacts our girls and our characters than maybe the show does.”

Other notable products include Mattel's first figure based on The Wizard, played by Jeff Goldblum in the films. With several articulation points allowing for a variety of poses, his doll comes with the character's cane and is priced at $26.99. For younger kids, an Oz story set is also on sale, with 5 small dolls of Glinda, Dorothy Gale, her dog, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Lion. As an Amazon exclusive, fans can also purchase a collectible Glinda fashion featuring her iconic pink dress, complete with wand, pearl buttons, hair barrette, shoes, gem earrings, and butterfly necklace. Take a look at the complete lineup of Mattel products here and check out BroadwayWorld's full guide of Wicked movie merchandise, including dolls, books, games, and more.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Check out our trailer breakdown for Wicked: For Good here.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.

Photos courtesy of Mattel