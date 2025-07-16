Broadway's Krystal Joy Brown to Make Classical Debut on MICROVIDS Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway's Krystal Joy Brown will lend her voice to MICROVIDS: 19 Miniatures for Piano, a new album by composer Stefania de Kenessey. Brown serves as a narrator on the album, which marks her classical music album debut. It is set for release on July 25th, 2025 from PARMA Recordings.

On the recording, Brown and pianist Donna Weng Friedman bring to life 19 emotionally charged piano miniatures, each paired with a brief, uplifting poem. Conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic, composer Stefania de Kenessey's vision was to craft music that could ignite creativity and optimism for young musicians and listeners alike. "MICROVIDS is the gift that keeps giving," says Brown, reflecting on her experience with this project.

The album also features a rendition highlighting 19 improvisations by six-time GRAMMY Award-nominated violinist Curtis Stewart, as well as a performance by the New Jersey Youth Symphony, conducted by Helen Cha-Pyo, with poetry narration in Spanish by Lola Lopez Guardone.

Brown is recognized for her stage roles, including Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in Hamilton, Diana Ross in Motown: The Musical, and Gussie Carnegie in Merrily We Roll Along, the latter earning her a Lucille Lortel Award nomination.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski