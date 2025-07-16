Video: Can You Solve This Theater-Themed Final JEOPARDY! Question?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Theater" was recently featured as a final Jeopardy on an episode of the popular game show. The clue given to the contestants was: "The title of a Pulitzer-winning play from 2006 mentions this month, as does another winner 54 years prior." Watch the video to find out the answer!

Jeopardy! often features theater and Broadway-themed categories, including one dedicated to the play Oh, Mary!, which saw Tony-winner Cole Escola make an appearance on the show. Past Broadway categories and final Jeopardys include "Broadway Cast Albums" "Tony Winners," "The Stage" "Broadway Debuts," Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim."

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.