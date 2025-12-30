WAITING FOR GODOT Enters Final Week of Performances on Broadway

There are only 7 performances left to see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Jamie Lloyd’s Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s masterpiece Waiting For Godot. The revival is playing a strictly limited engagement at the Hudson Theatre through Sunday, January 4, 2026 only.

Completing the cast of Waiting For Godot is Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams who share the role of ‘A Boy’ and understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio.

The design team for Waiting For Godot features frequent Jamie Lloyd collaborators: Evening Standard Award winner and Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Jon Clark (lighting design), multiple Olivier and Tony Award nominees Ben and Max Ringham (sound design), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Jim Carnahan CSA & Liz Fraser CSA (casting director), and Johnny Milani (production stage manager). 101 Productions, Ltd. / Chris Morey serve as general manager.

The creative team also includes Conner Wilson (associate director); Grace Laubacher, Lily Tomasic, & Wilson Chin (associate scenic design); Ricky Lurie & Jess Gersz (co-associate costume design), Jessica Creager (associate lighting design), Christopher Cronin (associate sound design), and Veronica Lee (stage manager).

Beckett’s masterpiece, Waiting For Godot, is acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. Originally premiering in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, it has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion, and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years. In 2009, Ben Brantley, writing for the New York Times, said of Godot, “this greatest of 20th century plays, is also entertainment of a high order.”

The production recouped its initial investment in just eight weeks (as of the week ending Sunday, November 9), making it the first production of the 2025-2026 season to accomplish this rare feat.

The limited engagement of Waiting For Godot began preview performances on Saturday, September 13 and opened Sunday, September 28. When it ends its hit run on Sunday evening, it will have played 15 previews and 113 regular performances.