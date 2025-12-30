STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway Breaks Marquis Theatre Box Office Record

Stranger Things: The First Shadow broke the 9-performance house record at the Marquis Theatre with a gross of $2,510,948.00 for the week ending Sunday, December 28, 2025. The most Tony Award-winning play of the year, Stranger Things: The First Shadow tells the origin story of Stranger Things villain “Vecna,” also known as “Henry Creel.”

With the launch of Season 5 on Netflix, demand across both the Broadway and West End productions saw an increase in ticket sales, reaching their highest levels since the initial launch of both productions. Guests not only booked tickets for the traditionally popular holiday weeks, but also for dates into 2026, underscoring continued fan excitement.

Stranger Things 5 Volumes 1 and 2 are now playing on Netflix, with the finale episode premiering on New Year’s Eve at 5 p.m. PST.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry, and co-directed by Justin Martin. The production is produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow features Rosie Benton as Virginia Creel, Alex Breaux as Dr. Brenner, Janie Brookshire, Kelsey Anne Brown, Malcolm Callender, Ta’Rea Campbell as Patty’s Mom, Lia Christina as Alice Creel, Antoinette Comer, Robert T. Cunningham as Charles Sinclair, Ayana Cymone as Sue Anderson, Tom D’Agustino, Victor de Paula Rocha, Ian Dolley as Walter Henderson, Dora Dolphin as Karen Childress, Nya Garner, Logan Gould as Lonny Byers, Shea Grant as Claudia Yount, Andrew Hovelson as Principal Newby, Rebecca Hurd, Alison Jaye as Joyce Maldonado, Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight as Victor Creel, Ted Koch as Chief Hopper, Jamie Martin Mann as Ted Wheeler, Neil McCaffrey, Tony nominee Louis McCartney as Henry Creel, Patrick Scott McDermott as Bob Newby, Sean Mikesh, Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh as Patty Newby, Burke Swanson as James Hopper, Jr., Stephen Wattrus, Maya West, Eric Wiegand as Alan Munson, Graham Winton, and Francesca Yhlen as Alice Creel.

Are monsters born… or made? In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. At first, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

With a cast of 34, this gripping stand-alone adventure pulls audiences deep into the world of Stranger Things. Experience the heart-pounding excitement of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, where suspense and spectacle lurk at every turn.