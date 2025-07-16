GRAMMY Museum to Debut & JULIET Exhibit Beginning This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles's GRAMMY Museum will present & Juliet: The Music of Max Martin and Friends, a dynamic new pop-up exhibit celebrating the legendary songwriter and producer Max Martin. The exhibit will open at the GRAMMY Museum on July 23 and remain on display through October 27, 2025, coinciding with the touring production’s summer run at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from August 13 to September 7.

This exhibit highlights Martin’s contributions to pop music and explores how hits from his catalog were reimagined for Broadway's & Juliet, the musical retelling of Shakespeare’s most famous love story. Exhibit highlights include original props and costume pieces from & Juliet, including Romeo’s jacket, sheet music from & Juliet signed by Max Martin, and performance outfits from Britney Spears.

For more than 30 years, Martin and his collaborators have crafted dozens of GRAMMY ®-winning and chart-topping hits for global superstars including Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Céline Dion, Katy Perry, and many more. For & Juliet, Martin joined forces with a team of Broadway producers to re-envision his greatest hits for the stage.

As of Spring 2025, & Juliet has played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route last fall and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, and a German production opened in Hamburg in October 2024. This December, an additional production will open at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, returning to the musical’s first North American home. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

It was recently announced that Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart will join the Brodway company of the musical as ‘Lance’ this August. Iglehart will debut in the role on Tuesday, August 5 to play a limited 13 week engagement through November 2, 2025. *NSYNC pop icon Joey Fatone will play his final performance in the production on Thursday, July 31.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds and music’s many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman